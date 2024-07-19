  1. Residential Customers
New jerseys of the Super League clubs FCB earns ridicule, FCSG hits the bull's eye and FCZ makes a mockery of the championship season

Linus Hämmerli

19.7.2024

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25
The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. FC Basel's home kit is a fiery affair.

FC Basel's home kit is a fiery affair.

Image: FC Basel

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The away kit also comes in a flame design.

The away kit also comes in a flame design.

Image: FC Basel

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. FCSG has opted for pixels and its tried-and-tested green and white for the home kit.

FCSG has opted for pixels and its tried-and-tested green and white for the home kit.

Image: FC St.Gallen

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The away jersey is something completely new for FCSG in terms of color.

The away jersey is something completely new for FCSG in terms of color.

Image: FC St.Gallen

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The FCZ home jersey is reminiscent of the championship jersey from the 21/22 season.

The FCZ home jersey is reminiscent of the championship jersey from the 21/22 season.

Image: FC Zürich

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. FCZ plays away in a shade of red.

FCZ plays away in a shade of red.

Image: FC Zürich

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The Grasshoppers stay true to their line - the home jersey 24/25.

The Grasshoppers stay true to their line - the home jersey 24/25.

Image: GC

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. GC brings back the color orange for the away jersey.

GC brings back the color orange for the away jersey.

Image: GC

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. Plain, simple, blue: the home kit of FC Luzern.

Plain, simple, blue: the home kit of FC Luzern.

Image: FC Luzern

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The FCL away kit: white dominates.

The FCL away kit: white dominates.

Image: FC Luzern

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. FC Winterthur's home kit features red and white stripes.

FC Winterthur's home kit features red and white stripes.

Image: FC Winterthur

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. Servette's home kit has a retro look ...

Servette's home kit has a retro look ...

Image: Servette FC

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. ... as does the away kit.

... as does the away kit.

Image: Servette FC

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. Naomi Luyet (right) and Loris Benito present the new YB home kit ...

Naomi Luyet (right) and Loris Benito present the new YB home kit ...

Image: YB

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. ... and this is how the champions look away from home.

... and this is how the champions look away from home.

Image: YB

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. This is what the new FC Sion home kit looks like.

This is what the new FC Sion home kit looks like.

Image: FC Sion

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. Numa Lavanchy poses in the new away jersey (left), Reto Ziegler wears the home jersey (center) and Timothy Fayulu shows off the new goalkeeper jersey (right) of the Super League returnee.

Numa Lavanchy poses in the new away jersey (left), Reto Ziegler wears the home jersey (center) and Timothy Fayulu shows off the new goalkeeper jersey (right) of the Super League returnee.

Image: FC Sion

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. FC Lugano is not reinventing the wheel with the home jersey 24/25.

FC Lugano is not reinventing the wheel with the home jersey 24/25.

Image: FC Lugano

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The away jersey is also kept simple.

The away jersey is also kept simple.

Image: FC Lugano

The kits of the Super League clubs 2024/25. The skyline adds an artistic touch to the home shirt.

The skyline adds an artistic touch to the home shirt.

Image: FC Lausanne-Sport

The Super League clubs present their kits for the 24/25 season, with FC Basel's kit going down particularly well with the fans.

19.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Super League clubs present their new kits before the start of the season - with the exception of Yverdon, which is still wearing its old kit at the start of the new season.
  • FC Basel's jersey, in particular, provokes many mixed reactions. Meanwhile, FCZ's outfit is reminiscent of that of the 21/22 championship season.
A fiery affair at FC Basel: the jerseys of the 20-time Swiss champions come in an unusual look for the new season. As we all know, people are creatures of habit. In some cases, change initially causes irritation.

For example, the new jersey is initially met with criticism on social media. "Catastophal," writes one user. The jersey is far too spiky and a far cry from a traditional FCB jersey. "Carnival jersey? Jeez Maria," reads another comment.

Despite the many negative comments, some fans are happy with the new jerseys. "It's something different and it looks good," said one user. Flame emojis can also be found occasionally in the comment columns.

FCZ reminds us of the championship season

The feedback on FC St.Gallen's kit is predominantly positive, even though the team from eastern Switzerland are trying something new with their away kit. A turquoise tone combined with black. "Very cool," says one comment. "Chapeau," said another user.

FC Zurich and FC Lucerne present kits from a new supplier. FCL is starting the new season with Erreà instead of Craft, while FCZ is teaming up with Castore.

The FCZ jersey is reminiscent of the one worn in the 21/22 championship season, with bold vertical stripes taking center stage in the new kit.

Did the jersey from the 21/22 championship season serve as inspiration for the new home kit?
Did the jersey from the 21/22 championship season serve as inspiration for the new home kit?
IMAGO/Geisser

FC Yverdon has not yet unveiled its latest kit and is starting the season with the previous shirts. And there is speculation: Like FCB, the Vaud club also have Macron as their kit supplier. Will Yverdon soon be sporting a new, previously unknown look? The new jersey is due to be unveiled in August.

