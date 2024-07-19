A fiery affair at FC Basel: the jerseys of the 20-time Swiss champions come in an unusual look for the new season. As we all know, people are creatures of habit. In some cases, change initially causes irritation.
For example, the new jersey is initially met with criticism on social media. "Catastophal," writes one user. The jersey is far too spiky and a far cry from a traditional FCB jersey. "Carnival jersey? Jeez Maria," reads another comment.
Despite the many negative comments, some fans are happy with the new jerseys. "It's something different and it looks good," said one user. Flame emojis can also be found occasionally in the comment columns.
FCZ reminds us of the championship season
The feedback on FC St.Gallen's kit is predominantly positive, even though the team from eastern Switzerland are trying something new with their away kit. A turquoise tone combined with black. "Very cool," says one comment. "Chapeau," said another user.
FC Zurich and FC Lucerne present kits from a new supplier. FCL is starting the new season with Erreà instead of Craft, while FCZ is teaming up with Castore.
The FCZ jersey is reminiscent of the one worn in the 21/22 championship season, with bold vertical stripes taking center stage in the new kit.
FC Yverdon has not yet unveiled its latest kit and is starting the season with the previous shirts. And there is speculation: Like FCB, the Vaud club also have Macron as their kit supplier. Will Yverdon soon be sporting a new, previously unknown look? The new jersey is due to be unveiled in August.