Ricardo Moniz is harsh on Jonathan Okita after the 3-0 defeat against Vitoria Guimaraes. The striker was substituted after 18 minutes. How did Okita react? Insulted, according to Moniz.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After the 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the Conference League qualifier against Guimaraes, FCZ coach Moniz vented his anger. "I accuse us of being absolutely weak defensively and mentally."

At the media conference, the focus is on one player in particular: Jonathan Okita. The striker was substituted at half-time and taken off again in the 63rd minute. The reason: Okita's defensive behavior when the visitors went 1-0 up.

"Okita does nothing," said Moniz. His behavior was unacceptable. Now it was a matter of learning from it. Show more

FC Zurich loses 3:0 against Vitoria Guimaraes. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz is visibly upset after the defeat. "If players don't learn, they're straight out of the team," says Moniz at the post-match media conference.

He was also talking about Jonathan Okita. Moniz substituted the striker in the 2nd half in the hope that he could be successful at the Letzigrund. Just 18 minutes later, Moniz takes his attacker off the pitch again.

Why this harsh change from the FCZ coach? Guimaraes took the lead in the 54th minute. The Portuguese side retained possession after a corner kick, Bruno Gaspar got to the ball on the right of the penalty area and laid it off for Ricardo Mangas. Gaspar's low cross leaves Okita too much space for his opponent. Moniz states: "Okita has to block the ball."

Moniz speaks plainly about the scene: "Okita does nothing." His behavior was unacceptable and ultimately the reason for his substitution in the 63rd minute. Moniz said of the opposition: "The great players they have intercept the cross."

Okita's reaction? Moniz: "Offended"

There is no handshake between coach and player. Only later does Moniz explain the decision to his player - straightforwardly and clearly. "I don't accept that", were Moniz's words towards Okita. It was a "tough argument, confrontation and criticism". The next day, however, they had to forget the argument and learn from it.

What was Okita's reaction? "He was offended. I'll tell it like it is." Moniz also noted that he could see Okita's quality. But the coach obviously wanted more commitment from his striker.

Okita is not the only one to get his comeuppance. He holds the whole team responsible after the 3-0 defeat. "I accuse us of being absolutely weak defensively and mentally." The first half was still under control.

Full attack in a week

For Moniz, the home defeat is "a big disappointment". They now have one foot out, but not yet definitively. "Next week we'll go full attack."

The second leg takes place next Thursday in Guimaraes. But first FCZ have to play Lausanne at home on Sunday, the day after the Street Parade.