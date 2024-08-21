During the Cuppa match between Zug 94 and FC Zurich, a scene away from the action caused a scandal. Labinot Bajrami's father was furious after his son was substituted - and threw an umbrella at FCZ coach Moniz. The club has now sanctioned both of them.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Zurich is reacting to theevents surrounding the cup match against Zug 94. On the one hand, this affects the player Labinot Bajrami, who, according to the club, reacted to a tactical instruction from head coach Ricardo Moniz with a vulgar response ("Fuck off") and was replaced by him accordingly. On the other hand, his father threw an umbrella at the Dutchman in response to this substitution.

Labinot Bajrami has been temporarily transferred to FC Zurich's U21 team with immediate effect due to his indiscipline and is currently no longer part of the first team. He will also be fined internally. Bajrami's father is banned from the stadium in Switzerland for several years. He is also banned from the FCZ training center at the Heerenschürli sports complex. Both incidents are "inexcusable" for FCZ, as the club emphasizes in a communiqué.

