  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Measures after umbrella throw FCZ transfers Bajrami to the U21 team, his father is banned from the stadium

Syl Battistuzzi

21.8.2024

During the Cuppa match between Zug 94 and FC Zurich, a scene away from the action caused a scandal. Labinot Bajrami's father was furious after his son was substituted - and threw an umbrella at FCZ coach Moniz. The club has now sanctioned both of them.

21.08.2024, 18:33

FC Zurich is reacting to theevents surrounding the cup match against Zug 94. On the one hand, this affects the player Labinot Bajrami, who, according to the club, reacted to a tactical instruction from head coach Ricardo Moniz with a vulgar response ("Fuck off") and was replaced by him accordingly. On the other hand, his father threw an umbrella at the Dutchman in response to this substitution.

Umbrella thrown at him by player's father. FCZ coach Moniz questions future after scandal in cup game:

Umbrella thrown at him by player's fatherFCZ coach Moniz questions future after scandal in cup game: "Will have consequences"

Labinot Bajrami has been temporarily transferred to FC Zurich's U21 team with immediate effect due to his indiscipline and is currently no longer part of the first team. He will also be fined internally. Bajrami's father is banned from the stadium in Switzerland for several years. He is also banned from the FCZ training center at the Heerenschürli sports complex. Both incidents are "inexcusable" for FCZ, as the club emphasizes in a communiqué.

Videos from the sports section

More football

Ticker for the play-off clash. Galatasaray fans set off the first pyros in Bern ++ Tickets on the net for up to 700 francs

Ticker for the play-off clashGalatasaray fans set off the first pyros in Bern ++ Tickets on the net for up to 700 francs

Journalists on FCB coup.

Journalists on FCB coup"Wouldn't bet all my money on Shaqiri living up to expectations"

Champions League qualifiers. Hoarau:

Champions League qualifiersHoarau: "Young Boys' luck is that they play a lot of games"