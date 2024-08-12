On Thursday, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz publicly criticized striker Jonathan Okita. At the Super League match against Lausanne, president Ancillo Canepa backs the statements and praises his coach.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Conference League qualifier on Thursday, Jonathan Okita is substituted at half-time and taken off again in the 63rd minute.

"Okita does nothing", coach Ricardo Moniz publicly criticized the striker after the game.

The 27-year-old is missing from the squad on Sunday because he is ill. FCZ beat Lausanne 2-0 even without Okita.

On Sunday, president Ancillo Canepa backs Moniz's statements on blue Sport and praises the coach. Show more

A bang at the Letzigrund on Thursday: In the first leg of the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers against Vitoria Guimaraes, FCZ striker Jonathan Okita was substituted at the break and taken off again in the 63rd minute.

The reason: Okita's defensive behavior when the visitors went 1-0 up. "That's not acceptable. Okita has to block the ball," fumed coach Moniz at the press conference following the 3-0 defeat. "If players don't learn, they're straight out of the team."

Canepa: "He didn't play today because he's ill"

On Sunday, there was no sign of the 27-year-old. According to FCZ, Okita was not missing against Lausanne for disciplinary reasons, but because he was ill. There is no bad blood between the club and the attacking player, assures president Canepa in an interview with blue Sport.

"There was a conversation with the player. He has to play his way back into the team via training. And then that will be forgotten. He didn't play today because he's ill," said Canepa, who clearly backed coach Moniz after the events on Thursday. "I support the coach. I am 100 percent of the same opinion."

He has already wished a few times over the years that a player who is off his feet would be taken off early. "I've also said: 'Then you'll just have to take him off after 20 minutes'. But most coaches don't have the courage to do that." Canepa is therefore delighted with the tough Moniz: "Finally a coach who is consistent."

Herculean task in Portugal

Because in the end, it's all about important points, the FCZ president makes clear. "It's about the European Cup. It would be so important for us to reach the next round. And if you don't give 100 percent in a game like that, then I have zero understanding. You can play badly sometimes, no problem, but you can always run."

After the 3-0 defeat, a Herculean task awaits the Zurich team next Thursday in Portugal. Will Okita be back in the squad then? Canepa confirms that the tablecloth is by no means cut: "Today is today, tomorrow is tomorrow. And then we'll see."

Ricardo Moniz's team proved that things can work without the 27-year-old in their 2-0 home win against Lausanne on Sunday. FCZ are now sole leaders of the table after four rounds.

