Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

During the week, Wälti is in the starting eleven in the League Cup quarter-final against Brighton (4:0). Shortly before half-time, the national team captain was substituted with an injury. Although she was in the squad for the top match against Chelsea on Sunday, she did not play. Arsenal lost 1-0 to the leaders and are now ten points behind them. Because Manchester United and Manchester City won their games, Arsenal slipped from second to fourth place.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel celebrates an important 2-0 win over Everton with West Ham and creates a reassuring cushion in the fight against relegation. The 24-year-old was on the pitch until shortly before the end, but failed to score. Four days earlier, Piubel scored the interim 1:1 in the 2:1 win against Tottenham on the way to the League semi-final.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham led 2-0 after 23 minutes against bottom club Crystal Palace, but 40 minutes later the score was 2-2. Thanks to a goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time, Tottenham eventually won 3-2 and consolidated their place in mid-table. Bühler watches the spectacle from the bench. During the week, she remains without an appearance in the League Cup quarter-final defeat against Piubel's West Ham.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz is substituted against Manchester City in the 77th minute with the score at 2:4. The result remains the same.

Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma lose 3-2 away to AC Milan with Pilgrim once again on the bench.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Pilgrim's team-mate, 99-time international Eseosa Aigbogun, also misses out.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Juventus celebrated a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the top-of-the-table clash to move clear at the top of the table. The lead over Milan is seven points after 16 rounds. Calligaris, who was not in the squad last week, is at least back on the bench. No cause for concern just yet, as she normally gets plenty of game time with the Turin side.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

As in the top match against AS Roma, Lehmann will also be on the bench for the clash with rivals Inter Milan. Although Juve are on course for the title, the 26-year-old will only play a supporting role.

Germany

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli makes her long-awaited comeback on Sunday after tearing her cruciate ligament. In stoppage time, the 22-time international (4 goals) shows all her class again. She pirouetted between two opponents and smashed the ball into the crossbar to make the final score 1-2.

Despite the defeat against Leverkusen, it was a great day for the 22-year-old, who had to take over a year off after tearing her cruciate ligament for the second time in her young career in November 2023. She is also likely to return to the national team if she gets her minutes at Freiburg.

Svenja Fölmli (left) receives congratulations from Julia Stierli. Picture: Imago

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

In the 6th minute, Stierli's header is cleared off the line by her opponent. After that, she was mainly called upon to defend against the overwhelmingly superior Bayer.

Freiburg lost the game for the second time, as it was a replay. More on this in the box below.

Freiburg also lose the replay The first-round match had to be replayed due to a refereeing error. SC Freiburg had lodged an appeal with the Sports Court of the German Football Association against the scoring of the 3-2 defeat on the first matchday. The background to this was the penalty for Leverkusen in the 88th minute of the match. At the first attempt, Bayer player Kögel had shot the ball over the goal. As Freiburg goalkeeper Rafaela Borggräfe had moved too early in the opinion of the referees, they had the penalty retaken. Kögel converted at the second attempt for the final score. According to the rules, referees can allow a penalty kick to be retaken, but only if the goalkeeper's offense clearly affected the kicker. In the opinion of Freiburg, this was not the case, which led to a successful appeal by the sports club. Show more

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

The 18-year-old is in the starting eleven, but is rarely able to make her mark. Shortly after the break, she won the ball on the touchline and, after sprinting halfway across the pitch, got a shot on target but was stopped. In the 68th minute, she makes way for Fölmli.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Friday to kick off the new year. It's a real top fight. Eintracht lead the table after 12 rounds with 29 points, followed by Bayern Munich and Leverkusen with 29 points. Wolfsburg, in 4th place, have 28 points, with a gap only opening up behind them.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Things get serious again for the giants on Friday.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Werder Bremen play away at bottom-placed Potsdam on Saturday.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui will do everything in his power to earn a regular place in the second half of the season. In the previous round, the 25-year-old mostly came into the game from the bench.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog will probably get a few chances to make his mark against Bayern Munich on Sunday. Leipzig will play out a 3-3 draw against Slavia Prague in their final test match before the start of the league season.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is not in the squad for the last test match before the restart. However, Leipzig only had one player on the substitutes' bench.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade was injured before the winter break and will be out for some time.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Cologne are fighting against relegation. An away win against SGS Essen on Saturday would ease the situation considerably.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Potsdam have only picked up one point so far and are bottom of the league. However, they are only two points behind Carl Zeiss Jena, while Cologne have four points more. So there is still hope of averting relegation. Potsdam will host Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Lüscher plays like Schmid at the bottom of the table.

Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib has not been in the professional squad for the last nine games. The 17-year-old is gaining match practice in the 2nd team, but was not playing at the weekend. As a result, she was able to watch the Super Cup final for the professionals (5:0 against Real Madrid) live in front of around 10,000 spectators at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes and take part in the celebrations.

France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun wins the Cup round of 16 against Thonon Evian with a brace. As the only scorer of the game, the 29-year-old was the match-winner.

Other leagues

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven were held to a 1-1 draw by Den Haag, allowing Ajax Amsterdam (4-0 against PEC Zwolle) to take over at the top of the table. Xhemaili was substituted in the 79th minute.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

It will be a while before the first competitive game, with the first cup match scheduled for March 2. The first of three test matches is scheduled for February 1.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The first championship game will take place on March 16. However, preparation has already begun.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann will play her first competitive game one day before Crnogorcevic, on March 15. But of course the 34-year-old is not just sitting on her hands.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

The first competitive match of the year is scheduled for February 9. St. Pölten will then face Sturm Graz in the Cup quarter-finals.

