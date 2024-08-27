YB put Galatasaray's star ensemble in its place again in the second leg in Istanbul and qualify for the Champions League with a 4:2 aggregate score. Quotes from the Bernese camp.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys have done it: thanks to their 1:0 away win at Galatasaray Istanbul, the Bernese team have advanced to the Champions League group stage for the second time in a row and for the fourth time in the club's history.

In an interview with blue Sport, Patrick Rahmen, Sandro Lauper and Marvin Keller are highly satisfied with their performance. Show more

Coach Patrick Rahmen:

"We implemented what we have now improved week after week. That we stood together. We've improved and were able to confirm this today with an impressive performance. We were very dominant.

We knew it was the most difficult draw we could get. We accepted this challenge. Football writes stories like this. We got off to a bad start and have now come back extremely well. We're not yet where we want to be in the championship. But the way we've stepped up our game and performed in this cauldron today is sensational. It's a huge pleasure."

Sandro Lauper:

"I rate this very highly. Not just the two games now, but the whole weeks in which we had to suffer. And with this difficult draw, not many people expected us, we put in two very mature and good performances and deserve to be in the Champions League group stage."

Marvin Keller:

"I'm extremely happy. It was incredible. A difficult opponent, but we knew that. We've earned it with two great performances.

We prepared well for the match. We knew it would be a very heated atmosphere. Of course it was, you could see that. But we dealt with it very well, defended very solidly and were focused on the essentials."

The highlights of the game