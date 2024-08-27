It's done: Young Boys beat Galatasaray 1-0 away from home to defend their narrow lead from the first leg. The Bernese are in the Champions League for the fourth time in the club's history.

Young Boys also beat Galatasaray in the play-off second leg and qualify for the group stage of the Champions League for the second time in a row.

In the second leg, YB joker Alan Virginius makes the difference with his goal in the 87th minute.

The Bernese thus remain unbeaten in the Champions League play-offs for the tenth time in a row. Show more

Mauro Icardi's blocked shot was followed by a swift counter-attack from Bern. Cedric Itten set up Alan Virginius, who beat his opponent to make it 1:0 in the 87th minute. It was the decider in this play-off duel, in which Galatasaray had been considered the favorites in the run-up to the game, but were never able to live up to their reputation.

Galatasaray were expected to go on a storming run on Tuesday evening. After all, the team whose players are also known as "the Lions" had to make up a deficit after their disappointing performance in Bern. However, the Turkish champions generated nothing more than a gentle breeze in their home stadium for a long time. It was only in the second half, as the play-off defeat drew ever closer, that the Turks had a few opportunities, although they were not particularly compelling.

As a result, the visitors from Bern celebrated their second successive appearance in Europe's top flight. A deserved success for the Swiss champions, who could even have won given the chances they had.

Ganvoula misses the post twice

Silvère Ganvoula failed to hit the edge of the goal twice. In the 31st and 61st minute, he was on hand with a header, but saw the ball bounce off the post. On the first occasion, Ebrima Colley appeared to convert the rebound, but he had started offside. The goal was rightly disallowed.

And Galatasaray? Despite a squad worth around 210 million euros (YB around 63 million euros) and the support of the passionate fans, the home team hardly did anything. YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller only had to intervene once in the first half.

The nominal substitute goalkeeper, who had come on after half an hour in the first leg, even started between the posts in the second leg. David von Ballmoos was not fit in time. Keller, however, was unimpressed by the crowd and proved himself to be a composed back-up.

This also applied to his front men, who increasingly drove their opponents and their supporters to despair. This also manifested itself in the final phase with unfair gestures such as throwing cups at players and a row on the touchline. The Bernese, on the other hand, did not allow themselves to be rattled and celebrated an unexpected success.

Unbeaten streak

The Bernese thus remained unbeaten in the Champions League play-offs for the tenth time in a row. An impressive record that testifies to the consistency of the club from the federal city, which dominates Swiss football and has only failed to win the championship once since 2018.

However, the success against Galatasaray should be rated particularly highly. The Turks became champions last season with a record number of points and were clearly the strongest of their potential play-off opponents. YB, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to the new season and are still winless at the bottom of the table after five rounds. Progressing against Galatasaray, who are full of strong individual players, was therefore not to be expected.

This will be YB's fourth appearance in the group or new league phase of the Champions League after 2018, 2021 and 2023. The eight opponents Young Boys will face in the new format in the top flight will be drawn on Thursday evening (18:00) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Comments on the game

The video ticker

Telegram

Galatasaray - Young Boys 0:1 (0:0)

Referee Eskas (NOR). - Goal: 87 Virginius (Itten) 0:1.

Galatasaray: Muslera; Yilmaz, Ayhan, Nelsson, Köhn (46. Jelert); Torreira, Sara (63. Demirbay); Ziyech (46. Kutlu), Batshuayi (76. Mertens), Aktürkoglu (89. Güvenc); Icardi.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam (69. Persson); Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro (69. Virginius), Ugrinic (80. Males), Colley (80. Chaiwa); Ganvoula (77. Itten).

Comments: YB without Conte, Conté, Elia, Janko, Lakomy and Pfeiffer (all injured). 31st header against the post Ganvoula. 61st header against the post Ganvoula. 88th red card Muslera. Cautions: 33rd Ganvoula, 38th Nelsson, 75th Icardi, 84th Ayhan, 84th Males, 96th Mertens.