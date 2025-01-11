Striker Omar Marmoush, courted by Manchester City, secures another three points for Eintracht Frankfurt Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt are back at the top of the Bundesliga. The third-placed team in the table started after the short winter break with a 1:0 win at St. Pauli. Mainz are also back at the top.

After two defeats at the end of the year, Eintracht were once again able to rely on the scoring qualities of Omar Marmoush. The striker, who was courted by Manchester City, scored the winning goal in St. Pauli after half an hour with his 14th goal in his 16th league game, which kept the team of injured Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda in 3rd place.

The trends of recent months also continued in other respects. Mainz beat Bochum 2-0 after a double from Jonathan Burkardt and are also in a Champions League place in fourth place in the table ahead of Sunday's games. Freiburg won 3-2 against Holstein Kiel thanks in part to a wonderful free-kick from captain Christian Günter, while ex-Luganese Mohamed Amoura Wolfsburg scored for Wolfsburg in a 1-0 win at TSG Hoffenheim.

In the clash of the teams with the weakest form before the turn of the year, Heidenheim beat Union Berlin 2-0 at home thanks to goals from new signing Frans Krätzig and Adrian Beck.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

St. Pauli - Eintracht Frankfurt 0:1 (0:1). - 29'546 spectators. - Goal: 32nd Marmoush 0:1 - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (injured).

Mainz 05 - Bochum 2:0 (1:0). - 32'000 spectators. - Goals: 23rd Burkardt 1:0. 69th Burkardt 2:0. - Remarks: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 91), Bochum without Loosli (not in the squad).

Freiburg - Holstein Kiel 3:2 (2:0). - 33'700 spectators. - Goals: 23rd Remberg (own goal) 1:0. 38th Günter 2:0. 74th Grifo 3:0. 85th Harres 3:1. 90th Harres 3:2. - Remarks: Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad).

Hoffenheim - Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:1). - 18'114 spectators. - Goal: 29 Amoura 0:1 - Remarks: Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute).

Heidenheim - Union Berlin 2:0 (1:0). - 15'000 spectators. - Goals: 17. Krätzig 1:0. 83. Beck 2:0. - Remarks: 37. red card against Rothe (Union Berlin).

Other match on Saturday: Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayern Munich (18.30 hrs).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 15/36 (47:13). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 16/35 (40:23). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 16/30 (36:23). 4. Mainz 05 16/28 (30:20). 5. RB Leipzig 15/27 (24:20). 6. SC Freiburg 16/27 (24:26). 7. Werder Bremen 15/25 (26:25). 8. Borussia Dortmund 16/25 (30:25). 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 15/24 (25:20). 10. Wolfsburg 16/24 (33:28). 11. VfB Stuttgart 15/23 (29:25). 12. Union Berlin 16/17 (14:21). 13. Augsburg 15/16 (17:32). 14. St. Pauli 16/14 (12:20). 15. Hoffenheim 16/14 (20:29). 16. Heidenheim 16/13 (20:33). 17. Holstein Kiel 16/8 (21:41). 18. Bochum 16/6 (13:37).