In an exclusive interview with blue Sport, FCL CEO Stefan Wolf explains the reasons for his surprising resignation. For Super League expert Rolf Fringer, however, question marks remain behind the decision.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Wolf is stepping down as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern at the end of the year and talks about his reasons for doing so in an interview with blue Sport.

However, Wolf does not want to comment publicly on the "differing views on the future direction" stated in the media release and says: "There are a few things on which I don't agree. But that should remain internal."

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer makes it clear that Wolf's reticence leaves room for speculation and speculates: "There is still something between the lines that may become apparent in the coming weeks and months." Show more

After almost four years, Stefan Wolf is turning his back on FC Luzern and stepping down as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club at the end of the year. In a published statement, FCL justifies the separation with "different views on the future strategic direction" and emphasizes that Wolf's contract termination is at his own request.

Wolf leaves it at that in an interview with blue Sport. "I don't want to say anything specific about it publicly," explained the 53-year-old. "There are a few things I don't agree on. But that should remain internal."

Question marks remain

Wolf's reticence leaves room for speculation. "As long as we don't hear what the different views on the strategic direction are, we can speculate. Are there other reasons?" wonders Rolf Fringer, for example.

The blue Sport expert says: "It seems a bit strange. You can see that Stefan Wolf is wistful and naturally exhausted. His work as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors is perhaps no longer up to date. It's understandable that FCL wants to change that and appoint a young man."

The fact that Wolf, the "integration figure in the entire region", is withdrawing completely, however, raises questions for Fringer: "You can tell how much he enjoyed being president. He and everyone else regrets it. But he is quitting. There is still something between the lines that will perhaps become apparent in the coming weeks and months."