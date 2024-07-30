The haymaker behind GC sports director Schwarz has to go. KEYSTONE

The Grasshoppers are changing things up. The measures affect the long-standing club anthem and the players' tunnel with Heugümper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The song "Das isch GC" has been played at Hoppers matches for years. Last Saturday, the loudspeakers remained silent for the first time. The club is doing away with the anthem. The song sings about a GC that no longer exists.

The grasshopper also has to make way for the club logo in the players' tunnel.

The changes are the result of workshops with fans. Show more

"The new era begins," wrote the Grasshoppers in a press release on Saturday, adding that fans can look forward to a number of innovations for an improved stadium experience. In other words: The haymaker near the players' tunnel is gone, the club anthem is gone.

"To ensure future success, we Grasshoppers must look to the future and move away from the past and the unrealistic expectations associated with it," writes the record champions regarding the club anthem.

The song "Das isch GC" sings about a GC that no longer exists. "As one of many measures, GC Zurich has therefore decided to no longer use the song as the official club anthem."

The players' tunnel is also affected by the changes. The artificial plastic pitch will be replaced with the club colors: Blue GC logo on white.

Result of workshops with GC fans

The new players' tunnel and the abolition of the previous club anthem are two of several adjustments made during match day. In spring, the club held several workshops with supporters to discuss GC's values. One result: "A club that is tangibly and visibly at home in the city of Zurich." The Board of Directors of Grasshopper Fussball AG did everything in its power to implement this vision.

