After a frustrating foul, Granit Xhaka is shown the red card against Denmark shortly before the end and is the second Swiss player to be sent off after Elvedi. The day after, the national team captain apologized on Instagram.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka loses his nerve in the Nations League match against Denmark on Thursday and is shown the red card.

The day after the game, the national team captain apologizes on Instagram. Show more

"Defeats like this hurt," wrote Granit Xhaka on Instagram the day after the Denmark defeat, apologizing for his slip-up shortly before the end that earned him a red card. "I hold my hands up and apologize to the team."

Xhaka was sent off with a yellow card in the 87th minute after a frustrating foul on Denmark captain Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. Shortly before that, the Swiss had conceded 0:1. The goal was scored while Nati striker Breel Embolo was lying injured on the ground, Xhaka had repeatedly asked his Danish opponents to play the ball out of bounds.

In the comments under Xhaka's Instagram post, many Nati fans came to the defense of the Swiss captain. "You certainly don't have to apologize for that," they say. Someone else says: "You did the only right thing."

Defender Nico Elvedi was shown the red card in the 52nd minute. The controversial decision by referee Siebert was harshly criticized by many Nati players in the aftermath of the match.

Videos from the department