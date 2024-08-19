  1. Residential Customers
After 82 international matches, it's over Gündogan retires from Germany's national team

SDA

19.8.2024 - 18:59

Ilkay Gündogan will no longer give instructions in the German national team kit
Keystone

Captain Ilkay Gündogan is stepping down from Germany's national team. The decision, which the player announced on Instagram, comes as a surprise.

19.8.2024 - 18:59

"After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the decision that it is time to end my national team career. I look back with great pride on 82 caps for my home country - a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut in 2011," the 33-year-old said. "My highlight was definitely the huge honor of leading the team as captain at our home European Championship last summer."

Gündogan scored 19 times in Germany's national team kit, including once against Switzerland in 2020. He wore the captain's armband for the first time last September.

The midfielder will continue to play professionally, currently still for FC Barcelona. However, there is speculation that he will leave the Spanish top club this summer.

After the European Championship exit against Spain, Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann had assumed that he would be able to continue planning with Gündogan for the start of the Nations League in September. Now he is out, as are Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller.

SDA

