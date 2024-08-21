  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Champions League qualifiers Hoarau: "Young Boys' luck is that they play a lot of games"

Luca Betschart

21.8.2024

Young Boys want to make up for their botched start to the season in the Champions League play-offs against Galatasaray. Ex-goal scorer Guillaume Hoarau explains in an interview with blue Sport what speaks for the Bernese team.

21.08.2024, 14:45

21.08.2024, 14:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Wednesday, YB face Galatasaray Istanbul in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs and want to put themselves in as good a position as possible for the second leg in Turkey.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, Guillaume Hoarau explains why the poor results so far are not necessarily a bad omen and calls on the leading players ahead of the crucial games.
Show more

Five games, zero wins - YB have made a thoroughly unsuccessful start to the new Super League season. However, club legend Guillaume Hoarau does not want to attribute any great significance to this ahead of the clash with Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs: "The results in the league are not good, but now it's the Champions League. It can change everything."

For Hoarau, the top flight cannot be compared to the Super League. "It really is the competition that gives you wings," says the 40-year-old, who hopes that the Bernese will "fly very high". The YB legend believes that the leading players in particular now have a duty. "Many players have played in the Champions League, they know how important it is. It's now up to the leaders like von Ballmoos and Lauper to lead the team."

Hoarau sees the roles for the clash in the play-offs clearly divided: "Galatasaray are the big favorites, you have to see things as they are." But that is precisely one reason why YB can approach the task without pressure. Hoarau is convinced: "Young Boys' luck is that they play a lot of games, so they don't have time to think too much."

More on the first leg between YB and Galatasaray

More Champions League

Measures after umbrella throw. FCZ transfers Bajrami to the U21 team, his father is banned from the stadium

Measures after umbrella throwFCZ transfers Bajrami to the U21 team, his father is banned from the stadium

Ticker for the play-off clash. Galatasaray fans set off the first pyros in Bern ++ Tickets on the net for up to 700 francs

Ticker for the play-off clashGalatasaray fans set off the first pyros in Bern ++ Tickets on the net for up to 700 francs

Journalists on FCB coup.

Journalists on FCB coup"Wouldn't bet all my money on Shaqiri living up to expectations"

Transfer ticker. Neuer announces retirement from national team:

Transfer tickerNeuer announces retirement from national team: "Thank you Germany" ++ Guardiola brings Gündogan back

Hotel Mama instead of his own house. Superstar Shaqiri is sleeping in his nursery again

Hotel Mama instead of his own houseSuperstar Shaqiri is sleeping in his nursery again