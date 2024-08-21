Young Boys want to make up for their botched start to the season in the Champions League play-offs against Galatasaray. Ex-goal scorer Guillaume Hoarau explains in an interview with blue Sport what speaks for the Bernese team.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, YB face Galatasaray Istanbul in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs and want to put themselves in as good a position as possible for the second leg in Turkey.

In an interview with blue Sport, Guillaume Hoarau explains why the poor results so far are not necessarily a bad omen and calls on the leading players ahead of the crucial games. Show more

Five games, zero wins - YB have made a thoroughly unsuccessful start to the new Super League season. However, club legend Guillaume Hoarau does not want to attribute any great significance to this ahead of the clash with Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs: "The results in the league are not good, but now it's the Champions League. It can change everything."

For Hoarau, the top flight cannot be compared to the Super League. "It really is the competition that gives you wings," says the 40-year-old, who hopes that the Bernese will "fly very high". The YB legend believes that the leading players in particular now have a duty. "Many players have played in the Champions League, they know how important it is. It's now up to the leaders like von Ballmoos and Lauper to lead the team."

Hoarau sees the roles for the clash in the play-offs clearly divided: "Galatasaray are the big favorites, you have to see things as they are." But that is precisely one reason why YB can approach the task without pressure. Hoarau is convinced: "Young Boys' luck is that they play a lot of games, so they don't have time to think too much."

More on the first leg between YB and Galatasaray