In their fifth Super League game of the season, Grasshoppers finally record their first win. In an interview with blue Sport, Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz explains how the club intends to escape the relegation battle.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC beat FC Sion 3:1 in front of a home crowd to record their first full victory on matchday 5 of the Super League.

In an interview with blue Sport, head of sport Stephan Schwarz talks about Lee Young-Jun's dream debut and the strategy on the transfer market. Show more

After four league games without a win at the start of the season, Grasshoppers managed a small victory against Sion. Marco Schällibaum's team beat newly promoted Sion 3:1 - and also benefited from new signing Lee Young-Jun's lightning goal in the first minute. This pleased not least GC sports director Stephan Schwarz, who explains in an interview with blue Sport how the Hoppers intend to complete their mission to avoid relegation.

Stephan Schwarz on ...

... the perfect debut of Lee Young-Jun

"We signed him so that someone could score goals for us. He proved that straight away and that's important."

... the philosophy on the transfer market

"It's quite simple, there are certain position descriptions for the respective positions, which the players have to have. We look everywhere on the market. The market is now worldwide and global. If we find a player who fits our requirements profile, then we will sign him.

The financial aspect always plays a role. Everything has to fit together. The transfer fee, the salary expectations - if everything fits together, then we can sign a player."

... the chances of transferring a Bayern talent (thanks to the cooperation with Bayern partner club Los Angeles)

"It's like with all players. If a Bayern Munich player from the youth ranks fits in with us and he fulfills the requirement profile and has the quality to play for us, then we are happy to add him to our squad. (...) Anything is possible in football."