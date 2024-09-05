Switzerland concede their first defeat of the year in the Nations League opener. Nico Elvedi's sending off triggered the defeat against Denmark. The referee's decision - with the help of the VAR - leaves football fans red-faced.
A highly controversial VAR decision is made in the Nations League match between Denmark and Switzerland. Shortly after the break, Denmark striker Dolberg and Switzerland defender Elvedi clash during a running duel in the direction of the Swiss penalty area. Both players hold each other with their arms.
Dolberg then pulls Elvedi to the ground and the latter falls on his leg. However, after video consultation, referee Siebert decides on an emergency brake and shows Elvedi the red card. A decision that Swiss national team fans harshly criticized online.