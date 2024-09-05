  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Most ridiculous red card since the introduction of VAR" How the net is angry about the joke sending off against Elvedi

Syl Battistuzzi

5.9.2024

Switzerland concede their first defeat of the year in the Nations League opener. Nico Elvedi's sending off triggered the defeat against Denmark. The referee's decision - with the help of the VAR - leaves football fans red-faced.

05.09.2024, 23:25

06.09.2024, 00:34

A highly controversial VAR decision is made in the Nations League match between Denmark and Switzerland. Shortly after the break, Denmark striker Dolberg and Switzerland defender Elvedi clash during a running duel in the direction of the Swiss penalty area. Both players hold each other with their arms.

Dolberg then pulls Elvedi to the ground and the latter falls on his leg. However, after video consultation, referee Siebert decides on an emergency brake and shows Elvedi the red card. A decision that Swiss national team fans harshly criticized online.

VAR madness in Copenhagen. Elvedi and Xhaka sent off - Switzerland lose 2-0 to Denmark

VAR madness in CopenhagenElvedi and Xhaka sent off - Switzerland lose 2-0 to Denmark

Soccer News

Nations League. The referee and Danish fair play are a talking point

Nations LeagueThe referee and Danish fair play are a talking point

Swiss opponents share points. European champions Spain play to a draw in Serbia

Swiss opponents share pointsEuropean champions Spain play to a draw in Serbia

Milestone. Ronaldo scores 900th career goal in Nations League opener

MilestoneRonaldo scores 900th career goal in Nations League opener

Loan with option to buy. GC brings in Argentinian attacker

Loan with option to buyGC brings in Argentinian attacker

Pregnant again. Former world champion Alex Morgan ends her career

Pregnant againFormer world champion Alex Morgan ends her career