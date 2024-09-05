Switzerland concede their first defeat of the year in the Nations League opener. Nico Elvedi's sending off triggered the defeat against Denmark. The referee's decision - with the help of the VAR - leaves football fans red-faced.

A highly controversial VAR decision is made in the Nations League match between Denmark and Switzerland. Shortly after the break, Denmark striker Dolberg and Switzerland defender Elvedi clash during a running duel in the direction of the Swiss penalty area. Both players hold each other with their arms.

Dolberg then pulls Elvedi to the ground and the latter falls on his leg. However, after video consultation, referee Siebert decides on an emergency brake and shows Elvedi the red card. A decision that Swiss national team fans harshly criticized online.

Rot für Elvedi?😳 Der Däne hängt ein und bringt den Schweizer zu Fall. Und was machen VAR und Schiri in unvorteilhafter Co-Produktion? Sie fabrizieren aus falschem Gelb einen Platzverweis. Come on!😩 #NationsLeague #DenSui pic.twitter.com/ar1cVrd8QP — Sven Schoch (@svenssonair) September 5, 2024

Daniel Siebert, ist das dein fucking Ernst? Rot für Elvedi, der offensichtlich gefoult WURDE? Lachhaft, ehrlich! 😤 #DENSUI — SimsalabimSabrina  (@xbrinay) September 5, 2024

Siebert 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂bist du blind ? Was ein Skandal. Er foult doch elvedi😅 #DENSUI — Lu (@luthsi91) September 5, 2024

Ahahahaha bitte WAS ist das wieder für ne scheisse hier? Da geht der raus schauen und statt gelbe zurückzunehmen gibt der elvedi rot?? 😂 — Mad Moody (@MadDaniels1) September 5, 2024

Deutsche Schiris sind erbärmlich:

Klares Foul von Dolberg an Elvedi. Siebert gibt nach VAR Konsultation Rot für Elvedi. Was ein Witz. #densui — Mircinho (@mircinho) September 5, 2024

Das war gar nichts elvedi wird festgehalten. — Lu (@luthsi91) September 5, 2024

elvedi bechunnt rot? für…nüt? wtf — 🌙 (@ganjuella) September 5, 2024

In Ziite vom VAR, eifach peinlich... — joloswagger69 (@xxtentaschon) September 5, 2024

Sehr peinlich und macht fassungslos diese Entscheidung. Nicht zu letzt ist Elvedi auch noch zuerst am Ball, will ihn klären und wird vom Dänen niedergerissen. Täter-Opfer-Umkehr mal anders. — iron (@iron1234567891) September 5, 2024

Meines Erachtens gehört die rote Karte dem Schiedsrichter. So einen krassen Fehlendscheid habe ich schon lange nicht mehr gesehen. — Kjoering 🫕 (@Kjoering) September 5, 2024

Kann mir mal jemand sagen, wieviel dem Schiri bezahlt wurde um eine solch rot- dänische Brille zu tragen, bzw. das Spiel dermassen zu verfälschen?!? — Cristina Cireddu (@c_cireddu) September 5, 2024

Hat der Schiri die Szene am Spielfeldrand nur bruchstückhaft zu sehen bekommen vom VAR? Und kann es sein, dass er mit dem VAR nur darüber geredet hat, ob das „Foul“ vielleicht gar IM Sechzehner drin war und gar nicht OB es überhaupt Foul war? #rotweisslive #densui — lukie_wyniger (@LukeeLavaOnFire) September 5, 2024

S'Ding isch wenn är dötte foul pfifft muess es Rot si, will dr Elvedi offesichtlich letschte maa isch. Theoretisch het är am Bildschirm ahgluegt öb dr Elvedi letschte maa isch und nit öbs foul gsi isch oder nit. — Tiago (@NomlTigi) September 5, 2024

What? Dolberg hängt ein und zieht Elvedi runter. Elvedi fällt Dolberg auf den Fuss… wo ist jetzt die Absicht oder nicht von Elvedi? Es ist ein Foul von Dolberg, aber ganz sicher nicht von Elvedi — Christian Roth (@chreguroth) September 5, 2024