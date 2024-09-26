  1. Residential Customers
"A real Bernese boy" How YB goalie Von Ballmoos is celebrated by his teammates

Luca Betschart

26.9.2024

David von Ballmoos gives his teammates a piece of his mind when necessary.
Picture: Keystone

YB can continue to count on David von Ballmoos. The number 1 goalkeeper from Bern has extended his contract until 2027 - and is obviously also making his team-mates very happy.

26.09.2024, 10:00

26.09.2024, 10:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • YB can continue to count on its number 1 goalkeeper. David von Ballmoos extends his contract with the Bernese club until 2027.
  • Von Ballmoos enjoys a high status at YB as a figure of identification and has received a lot of praise from his team-mates following his renewed commitment.
  • "It's nice to see what they see in me," says the goalkeeper, delighted with the compliments.
"Hard shell, soft core", "YB DNA", "leader", "role model", "good friend". These are the words used by YB teammates to describe their number 1 after it was announced that David von Ballmoos had extended his contract with the Bernese club until 2027. The 29-year-old is a great figure of identification in Bern and - with the exception of a two-year loan to FC Winterthur - has spent his entire career at YB.

YB makes a statement on the goalkeeper issue. Von Ballmoos signs contract extension until 2027

"He's super loyal to the club, he did his whole youth career here - there's not much like that in football anymore. He also looks after everyone in the dressing room, he's an absolute team player," said striker Cedric Itten in a club video with nothing but praise.

Captain Loris Benito goes into raptures: "You can really see Dävu's passion for the sport. He's always one of the first in the dressing room and one of the last to leave. He goes the extra mile, even off the pitch. He has a big heart and cares about his fellow human beings, which is very nice."

A "Bernese boy"

Lewin Blum makes it clear that he doesn't know YB without von Ballmoos. "Since I've been here at YB, I've always looked up to him. He's achieved a lot and since I got to know him, I've been able to learn a lot from him on and off the pitch," says the 23-year-old. And Saidy Janko says: "He's a real Bernese lad, a real worker. He gets stuck in and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty."

Von Ballmoos is delighted with the warm words from his team-mates. "It's nice to see what they see in me. I'm doing exactly the things they've highlighted now. It's nice to see that it's getting through." YB has always been a very special club for him. "It still is," says von Ballmoos, adding: "Then to see that you have an important role in the team really touches me and fills me with great pride."

Football scandals. The 10 biggest wrong decisions in history

Replacement for ter Stegen found. Barça bring Szczesny out of retirement

Pirmin Schwegler on the Hoffenheim chaos.

You must have seen these scenes. Mbabu saves on the line ++ Embarrassing swerve punished with red

Lewandowski makes the difference. Barcelona beat Getafe and celebrate their 7th win in 7 games

