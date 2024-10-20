Ready for the Champions League trip to Bern: Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Picture: sda

Thanks to a 1-0 win at AS Roma, Inter Milan remain first in Serie A behind leaders Napoli.

SDA

Inter Milan showed no weakness three days before their Champions League clash against Young Boys in Bern. Argentinian captain Lautaro Martinez fired the champions to a mini-victory after an hour at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept a clean sheet for only the third time in round 8. Inter remain second in Serie A, two points behind Napoli (1-0 at Empoli), while AS Roma are stuck in a disappointing 10th place.

SDA