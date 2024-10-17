  1. Residential Customers
New video emerges Is this proof of the goal theft against the Nati?

Luca Betschart

17.10.2024

The Swiss national team still has to wait for its first Nations League win. Does a newly surfaced video prove that Zeki Amdouni's supposed goal against Denmark was wrongly disallowed?

17.10.2024, 08:48

17.10.2024, 08:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss national team misses out on its first victory in the Nations League and has to settle for a 2-2 draw against Denmark.
  • In the final phase, a supposed goal by Zeki Amdouni is whistled off because the corner kick was supposedly out of bounds. Due to the lack of goal-line technology, the decision of the trio of referees cannot be definitively verified.
  • However, a newly emerged video from the baseline may now provide new insights.
The Swiss national team once again complains about refereeing errors in the Nations League. Zeki Amdouni's supposed 3:2 against Denmark was disallowed by the referee in the 74th minute because the corner kick taken by Filip Ugrinic was supposed to have gone out first. But was that really the case?

Amdouni's winning goal disallowed. Was the ball really out?

Amdouni's winning goal disallowedWas the ball really out? "Nobody complains, only the referee sees it that way"

The question cannot be answered conclusively because there is no baseline technology and apparently no cameras are aligned at the right angle. The VAR's hands are therefore tied and the decision of the Turkish referee trio stands. However, a fan video that has now emerged may provide new insights.

The recording comes from a spectator in the stadium who has the best view of the Ugrinic corner kick from the baseline. The linesman's behavior can also be seen as he finally raises the flag - but only when the ball is in the goal. Rightly so? Take part in our poll.

Poll

