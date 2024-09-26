  1. Residential Customers
Pirmin Schwegler on the Hoffenheim chaos "It was wonderful - until there was a big bang in the summer"

Tobias Benz

26.9.2024

Former international Pirmin Schwegler was most recently Head of Professional Football at TSG Hoffenheim. The 37-year-old talks to blue Sport about the termination of his contract with the Bundesliga club in the summer.

26.09.2024, 08:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • TSG Hoffenheim has been in chaos since the summer.
  • The Bundesliga club parted ways with most of its management.
  • Pirmin Schwegler also left his post as head of professional football early.
  • On blue Sport, the former international player talks about the termination of his contract with the Bundesliga club.
Show more

It was clear in August that Pirmin Schwegler would also be leaving Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim early despite having a contract until summer 2025. The 37-year-old from Lucerne most recently worked for the Kraichgau club as Head of Professional Football.

TSG parted ways with most of the management team and long-time manager Alexander Rosen in the summer. Since then, the club has not come to rest. The club has just three points from four Bundesliga matches. Numerous fan groups have also imposed a boycott in protest against the club's policy.

Schwegler: "There has been a big bang"

Before TSG's first Europa League match, Schwegler explains his decision on blue Sport (see video above): "Of course I would love to be in Midtjylland right now and experience that. We had wonderful times in Hoffenheim - until there was a big bang this summer."

The new situation at the club didn't suit him, Schwegler reveals: "I didn't really see myself in it anymore. It hurts now when you could have experienced European games like that. But it didn't fit anymore."

Before joining Hoffenheim, the player from central Switzerland worked as chief scout for Bayern Munich, among others. As an active player, Schwegler also played for Hoffenheim between 2014 and 2017.

