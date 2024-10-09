  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Klopp becomes head of football at Red Bull

SDA

9.10.2024 - 09:36

Jürgen Klopp on his departure from Liverpool in mid-May. Five months later, Red Bull announces the German's appointment as Global Head of Soccer
Jürgen Klopp on his departure from Liverpool in mid-May. Five months later, Red Bull announces the German's appointment as Global Head of Soccer
Keystone

Jürgen Klopp is returning to the football business. The former champion coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC becomes Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

09.10.2024, 09:36

"I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent we have," Klopp said in a short statement from Red Bull on social media.

The 57-year-old Klopp will be strategically responsible for the international network of all Red Bull football clubs at the Austrian company. This includes RB Leipzig, Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan). Red Bull has also acquired shares in the English club Leeds United. Klopp will help to further develop RB's playing philosophy. He will contribute his experience and network in scouting and selecting coaches and talents.

The Swabian left his coaching post at Liverpool FC in the summer after nine years. He had already announced before his break that he would not take on a coaching role for a year.

SDA

More from the department

18,000 francs fine. YB midfielder caught driving without a license

18,000 francs fineYB midfielder caught driving without a license

Reactions to the Red Bull deal.

Reactions to the Red Bull deal"Jürgen Klopp has sold his soul"

Inner ligament injury. YB defender Pfeiffer out for a long time again

Inner ligament injuryYB defender Pfeiffer out for a long time again