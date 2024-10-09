Jürgen Klopp on his departure from Liverpool in mid-May. Five months later, Red Bull announces the German's appointment as Global Head of Soccer Keystone

Jürgen Klopp is returning to the football business. The former champion coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC becomes Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

"I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent we have," Klopp said in a short statement from Red Bull on social media.

The 57-year-old Klopp will be strategically responsible for the international network of all Red Bull football clubs at the Austrian company. This includes RB Leipzig, Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan). Red Bull has also acquired shares in the English club Leeds United. Klopp will help to further develop RB's playing philosophy. He will contribute his experience and network in scouting and selecting coaches and talents.

The Swabian left his coaching post at Liverpool FC in the summer after nine years. He had already announced before his break that he would not take on a coaching role for a year.

