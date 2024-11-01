Jürgen Klopp talks about his Red Bull deal and the harsh criticism from Germany. Picture: Keystone

Jürgen Klopp's move to the Red Bull Group has sparked debate and brought the coaching legend harsh criticism in Germany. Now Klopp defends his decision and counters the accusations.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you From January 2025, Jürgen Klopp will take up his new job as "Head of Global Soccer" at the Red Bull Group.

The coaching legend's move has sparked much debate, especially in Germany, with football romantics in particular disappointed by Klopp's decision. In the Toni Kroos podcast, Klopp talks in detail about the accusations and explains why they have not thrown him off course.

Klopp also makes it clear that he cannot understand the criticism of Red Bull, at least to this extent, and that the company has made a name for itself in the football business. Show more

Around three weeks ago, it was announced that Jürgen Klopp would be joining the Red Bull Group as "Head of Global Soccer" from January 1, 2025. The announcement made waves, particularly in Germany, with football romantics taking a critical view of the coaching legend's decision. The accusation: the soda company is buying success with its millions, but football is only being used to advertise an energy drink.

In the podcast "Einfach mal Luppen" by brothers Toni and Felix Kroos, Klopp now talks about his decision in detail for the first time. "It was always clear to me that I wasn't going to do nothing. And then the Red Bull story came up. So for me it's outstanding, I have to be honest," says the 57-year-old, who will be on the Liverpool FC touchline until the summer. "I don't know a great deal, but I do know a bit about football."

"Never been so critical of the Red Bull story"

Klopp cannot understand the accusations against his new employer to this extent. "I have to say clearly that I have never been so critical of the Red Bull story," he clarifies. He can identify 100 percent with the company's football philosophy.

In addition, the transfer strategy is not just based on money, as many critics complain. "The team we played against in the Champions League didn't include any player that any other club couldn't have had," said Klopp.

RB, for example, also signed young players: "That didn't happen with money. Anyone could have gone for it, but they got these players - because they have built up a certain image in international football." Red Bull is known for its football school and is particularly popular with young, talented players as a career base.

Criticism has "no huge relevance"

Nevertheless, Klopp is not surprised by the criticism from his home country: "It was clear that this would be perceived differently in Germany than abroad. German football is different from other leagues," says the former Bundesliga coach. "You can't make your decisions dependent on other reactions if you're at peace with them."

For this reason, Klopp is not fazed by all the hype surrounding his signing. "If I couldn't deal with it today, then that would be a bit stupid. But I'll give myself the right to say that it's not hugely relevant to me."

Mainz fans show what they think of Klopp's move to Red Bull with banners during the match against RB Leipzig. Picture: Keystone

However, it was never his intention to disappoint at least some of his supporters. "I didn't want to step on anyone's toes, definitely not. And I personally love all my former clubs," Klopp emphasized when asked about the recent protests from fans of his former club Mainz. But: "I don't know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy."

