Goalie change Kobel instead of Sommer - is this the right decision?

Tobias Benz

15.8.2024

Murat Yakin now has Gregor Kobel in goal.
KEYSTONE

Murat Yakin has made his decision: Gregor Kobel, not Yann Sommer, is to keep goal for the Swiss national team in future. But is this the right decision for the national team coach?

15.8.2024

As blue Sport exclusively announced on Wednesday, Gregor Kobel will replace Yann Sommer as the new number 1 in the Nati goal. The coaching team led by Murat Yakin has decided to plan for the 2026 World Cup with the up-and-coming goalkeeper.

He replaces Yann Sommer. Gregor Kobel is the new number 1 of the Nati

Kobel reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid with BVB last season. With a market value of 40 million euros, he is one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world.

Yann Sommer, on the other hand, became Italian champion with Inter Milan last season and will be playing in the Champions League from September. Statistically speaking, he was one of the best keepers in the world last season.

Did Murat Yakin make the right decision? Let us know what you think of the national team coach's decision.

