Thibaut Courtois and Domenico Tedesco will probably no longer be friends. imago

Neither Thibaut Courtois nor Domenico Tedesco seem to want to give in to the public dispute. Belgium's number 1 has now drawn the line. He will not play for Belgium again until the coach is gone.

Jan Arnet

The conflict between Belgium's long-serving international keeper Thibaut Courtois and national team coach Domenico Tedesco has reached a negative climax. The 32-year-old announced his resignation from the national team - the reason being Tedesco.

"Unfortunately, after the events with the coach and after careful consideration, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his leadership. I take my share of responsibility in this matter," the Real Madrid keeper announced on social media.

The situation was triggered in June 2023, when Tedesco gave striker Romelu Lukaku the captain's armband for the injured Kevin de Bruyne in the international match against Austria (1:1) instead of Courtois, who had previously been honored for his 100th international match.

No more confidence

The goalkeeper left after the game, although there was still a match against Estonia to play. After subsequent mutual accusations, in which Courtois virtually accused his coach of lying, the dispute degenerated. In the end, the Real goalkeeper was not called up for the European Championship, even though he was fit again in time after a long injury.

"If I look to the future, my lack of trust in him would not help to maintain the necessary atmosphere of cordiality," the 102-time international keeper continued. The association had accepted his point of view and the reasons "that led me to this painful but logical decision".

He regrets that he may have disappointed some fans, "but I am convinced that this is the best solution for Belgium, as it ends a debate and allows the team to focus on pursuing its objectives," said Courtois.

The Belgian Football Association RBFA writes on X: "The RBFA regrets but accepts Thibaut Courtois' decision to no longer play for the Red Devils under the current sporting management. After the European Championship, we asked Courtois about his future plans. These are now clear and we respect his decision."