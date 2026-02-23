Basel coach Stephan Lichtsteiner takes his players to task after the 4:2 defeat in Lucerne. The 42-year-old is particularly concerned about a "huge mentality problem".

Tobias Benz

FC Basel let a 2:1 lead slip away in Lucerne and lost 4:2 after conceding three goals in the final quarter of an hour. For FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, the main problems after the game are obvious. It was down to mentality and attitude.

"You can prepare, do and play a game however you want, if the mentality is lacking, if there is a lack of taking responsibility, if there is a lack of leadership, if there is a lack of doing everything for these colors, then you can do whatever you want, it comes out like this," the 42-year-old said angrily in an interview with blue Sport after the game (see video above).

Ultimately, FCB had "absolutely only themselves to blame", added Lichtsteiner and made it clear: "The mentality was subterranean." This problem must now be addressed and improved.

Lichtsteiner calls for "more guarantees" in attack

The FCB coach had already shown his irritation on the touchline during the match, even leaving the coaching zone briefly after his team's collapse in the final phase and disappearing into the catacombs.

"I had to go in for a moment. I can't explain why," said Lichtsteiner after the game, but once again addressed Basel's striker problem: "At the end of the day, I need guarantees up front. And the only one who gives me that at the moment is Giacomo (Koloto)."

Fellow FCB striker Albian Ajeti was missing from the FCB squad in Lucerne for the third time since the turn of the year. This is despite the fact that the 28-year-old was recently recalled to the starting line-up against Lugano. Lichtsteiner says: "At the end of the day, I need answers. I didn't get them from Moritz (Broschinski) today either. That's why I look week by week and have to see in training who gives it their all and who can then put it into practice in the game."

FCB's next chance to pick up three points comes next Sunday in Lausanne. The reigning champions are currently in fifth place, but their cushion to the bottom half of the table has shrunk to seven points following their defeat against the Central Swiss side.

