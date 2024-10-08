Kobel, Stiel and Zubi on number 2 in the national team goal "Like in a straitjacket" - "I hated it"

Gregor Kobel talks about his role as number 2 in the national team in the football talk Heimspiel. It was "not a nice thing". Ex-Nati goalies Jörg Stiel and Pascal Zuberbühler have even clearer words in their memories as Switzerland's number 2.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since Yann Sommer retired after the 2024 European Championship, the new number 1 in the Swiss national team goal is Gregor Kobel.

In the football talk Heimspiel, the Dortmund keeper reveals that it was "not a pleasant situation" as number 2 in the national team.

Former national team goalkeeper Jörg Stiel shows a lot of understanding for Kobel in the blue studio: "That also shows what kind of guy you are. That's not arrogant and not overbearing." Show more

Gregor Kobel was only number 2 in the Swiss national team for a long time. His outstanding performances as a regular goalkeeper at Borussia Dortmund were not enough to secure him the number 1 spot in the Swiss goal. Yann Sommer was too reliable for that for years. It was only when Sommer retired from the national team after Euro 2024 that the way was clear for Kobel.

Ahead of the upcoming international matches in the Nations League against Serbia and Denmark, the goalkeeper looks back on his time as a substitute goalkeeper in the national team in the football talk Heimspiel: "I think everyone who becomes a professional and is in a certain position naturally wants to play. It's never a nice thing when you're sitting on the bench."

However, Kobel explains that he has always tried to take on his role and tasks in the team and help the team as best he can. Nevertheless, it was "not a pleasant situation".

Jörg Stiel: "I hated sitting on the bench"

Former national team goalkeeper Jörg Stiel is also in the blue studio. The 21-time international explains: "In the national team, you all have number 1 goalies. They have their status in their club and then you come into the national team. And to be honest, I've always hated sitting on the bench."

Stiel then goes on to praise Kobel: "Greg was the first of all these goalies behind Yann Sommer to stake a claim and say: 'I want to be number one'. All the others never did it like that. I found that extremely likeable, because that's how it has to be."

Stiel explains: "Just sitting in the national team and saying 'so nice there and we hold hands a bit and we're all happy'. Nobody wants that. That's how I felt. I hated sitting on the bench and watching someone else play." It was awful to then go home without having played a game. That's why it was extremely cool of Kobel to make certain demands: "Because that also shows what kind of guy you are. It's not arrogant and it's not presumptuous. It's just normal," says Stiel.

Pascal Zuberbühler: "You sit there like in a straitjacket"

In the home game, blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler is also called in and, as always, says openly what he thinks: "Should I say it honestly? It's a shitty situation to be the number 2." The 51-time international explains: "You're a goalkeeper who no longer knows what it's like to sit on the substitutes' bench. Then you come into the national team and - as a long-time number 1 in the club - you sit on the bench like in a straitjacket." He himself would have loved to break out of the metaphorical straitjacket and "tear it to shreds".

Kobel also emphasizes once again that it wasn't always easy as number 2 in the national team goal: "Of course, it's not nice. I think everyone who has certain ambitions and became a professional became a professional to be on the pitch." But the 26-year-old also points out that it's still a team sport and you have to make sure you play your part. Whatever that is: "And my part was to be ready when something happened."