Will Leon Goretzka play for FC Bayern Munich this season or not? The signals from those responsible at Bayern are clear - and in the opinion of Lothar Matthäus, they're fine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Goretzka has had a difficult time at FC Bayern recently and is not even in coach Vincent Kompany's squad for the season opener in the cup game in Ulm.

Lothar Matthäus comments on the handling of the 29-year-old and is convinced: "He was advised by the club to look for a new club." Show more

Record international Lothar Matthäus has weighed in on the debate surrounding the future of Bayern professional Leon Goretzka. "If Goretzka thinks he won't get a chance in Munich, he has to decide for himself what to do," Matthäus wrote in his column for Sky. "As far as I can judge from the outside, I think the treatment of him is fair."

During his time as coach at Rapid Vienna, he himself also received signs from the club that some players were simply too expensive. "We know what Leon Goretzka has achieved for Bayern Munich, but apparently the coach or those in charge rely on others. He was advised by the club to look for a new club," wrote Matthäus.

The midfielder has a difficult time at FC Bayern. Goretzka was not part of the squad for the DFB Cup match at SSV Ulm on Friday (4:0). He is considered a candidate for sale. Inquiries are "not the big issue at the moment", said sporting director Christoph Freund, "but of course there are some interested parties for Leon Goretzka because he is simply a very good player". Goretzka's contract runs until June 30, 2026.

