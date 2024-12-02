Joël Magnin has stabilized Young Boys after the horror start to the season. Will the interim coach remain on the YB sidelines for longer than initially assumed? And what is André Breitenreiter doing in Bern?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under interim coach Joël Magnin, YB are on the up again, at least in the league. The Bernese celebrated their fourth home win in a row against St.Gallen (3:1).

After Patrick Rahmen's dismissal, it was clearly communicated that Magnin would take over the team until the winter break and then return to his role as U21 coach.

However, remaining as head coach does not appear to be completely out of the question. Neither Magnin nor YB sporting director Steve von Bergen have issued a clear denial.

Meanwhile, André Breitenreiter has been spotted in the Wankdorf. The German sensationally led FC Zurich to the championship title in 2022. Show more

With Joël Magnin, it just works. The interim coach, who took over YB in a difficult phase last season and still managed to lead them to the league title, has also managed to stabilize the team this time.

After the 3:1 win against St. Gallen, the Bernese team has left the basement of the table, at least for the time being, and is now looking upwards again. The top 6 are now only 4 points away, the top of the table 9 points.

The Young Boys have scored 14 points in the 7 games under Magnin. Since the interim coach took over at the beginning of October, only FC Basel and Lausanne have scored more points than YB in the Super League.

Magnin no longer wants to hear the question of the future

After the victory over St. Gallen, Magnin is once again confronted with the question of whether his work as head coach is really over after the first half of the season. "I'm asked this question every three days," Magnin replied in an interview with blue Sport, somewhat annoyed. "We've agreed that I'll be there until the winter, then we'll see what happens. Please don't ask me again in three days' time."

And what does his boss say? After the 6-1 defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League during the week, sporting director Steve von Bergen at least did not rule out Magnin remaining on the sidelines after the winter break.

"Joël is a very important person for the club. We definitely want to keep him at the club," said von Bergen. Whether this will be as head coach or whether Magnin will return to the youth team remains to be seen. "He'll certainly be here until Christmas, then we'll see."

André Breitenreiter attends YB game

On Tuesday evening, YB's sporting director had "nothing new" to report regarding the search for a coach. On Sunday, however, new speculation is already doing the rounds. Photos show that André Breitenreiter watched the game against St. Gallen in the Wankdorf.

Was the FCZ champion coach from the 2021/22 season simply in the mood for Swiss football again or is there more to it than that? According to Blick, Breitenreiter was on YB's list of candidates from the outset.

The German has been without a club since May of this year. After his FCZ coup, Breitenreiter was first sacked by Hoffenheim and then by English second division club Huddersfield after just a few months.