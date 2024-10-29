Will Ruben Amorim take over at Manchester United? Keystone

A Portuguese is the top favorite to take over as coach at Manchester United. His current employer is already preparing for his departure.

Jan Arnet

Manchester United have found a successor to coach Erik ten Hag in Portugal. The Red Devils want to sign coach Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon. Sporting confirmed the request from the English Premier League club in a statement to the Portuguese stock exchange regulator CMV.

Man United have expressed their willingness to pay the contractually agreed transfer fee of 10 million euros for Amorim. Sporting referred to the 39-year-old's release clause, which would allow him to move if the club were to make an offer. According to a report in the Guardian, Sporting have already found a possible replacement for the coach in João Pereira.

Man United in crisis once again

Amorim was already being discussed as a potential successor to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool FC at the start of the year and was also recently being touted as a hot candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if Guardiola does not extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025.

On Monday, Manchester United parted company with coach Erik ten Hag, whose contract had only been extended at the start of the season. The English record champions, once again in crisis, lost 2-1 at West Ham United on Sunday. After just three wins, two draws and four defeats, the team is 14th in the Premier League table.

