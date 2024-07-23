  1. Residential Customers
Criticism over transfer policy Matthäus attacks Hoeness: "He often causes unrest"

dpa

23.7.2024 - 07:36

Lothar Matthäus speaks plainly once again.
Tom Weller/dpa

Lothar Matthäus and Uli Hoeness have not always seen eye to eye in the past. Now the record-breaking international has criticized his former boss for his recent comments.

Germany's record international footballer Lothar Matthäus has criticized Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness for his recent comments on transfer policy. "Uli may be the man behind the club, but he is no longer the boss. We can no longer change Uli and he has every right to speak out, but in doing so he often causes unrest," criticized Matthäus in his Sky column.

Transfer ticker. Ghanaian international joins St.Gallen

Transfer tickerGhanaian international joins St.Gallen

The background to this is Hoeness' comments at the weekend about possible transfers. According to long-time Bayern manager Hoeness, new stars should only be brought in if there are one or two prominent departures. "FC Bayern has no moneybags," said Hoeness, which Matthäus took note of "with a smile".

Why always on the outside?

"Uli has shaped FC Bayern for almost five decades. He is entitled to put his foot down, but why is he always outspoken?" said the 1990 world champion. Although it is completely normal and understandable to say that you first have to sell players in order to make further transfers, Hoeness does not need to emphasize this publicly, said Matthäus. Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are the decision-makers in terms of their positions, but these statements show where the top decision-maker still sits.

Hoeness is delighted with the shooting star.

Hoeness is delighted with the shooting star"Everyone knows that I would love to see Florian Wirtz at Bayern"

Hoeness had let Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić do it. Now he doesn't want anything to go wrong again. "Hoeness' worries and fears are becoming visible," wrote Matthäus. Unlike in the past, the decisions have not worked out recently. That is why Hoeness is also under enormous pressure.

dpa

