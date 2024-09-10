  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Criminal proceedings Men on trial for attempted blackmail of Paul Pogba

SDA

10.9.2024 - 17:37

The six men who blackmailed Paul Pogba - including his brother Mathias - have to stand trial.
The six men who blackmailed Paul Pogba - including his brother Mathias - have to stand trial.
Picture: Keystone

In an extortion affair involving football world champion Paul Pogba, the French judiciary is initiating criminal proceedings against his brother Mathias and five old acquaintances of the two.

10.09.2024, 17:37

10.09.2024, 17:45

Two investigating judges decided on Tuesday to bring the six men to trial after a two-year investigation.

The accused are alleged to have attempted to extort 13 million euros from the footballer. To this end, five of the suspects allegedly held Pogba temporarily against his will in March 2022. They are facing charges of extortion and deprivation of liberty. Pogba's brother is accused of attempted extortion.

Paul Pogba became world champion with France in 2018. He has been under contract with Italian record champions Juventus Turin since the summer of 2023. He has been banned from training and playing for four years for doping since September 2023.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Curious video from Italy. Amateur coach stops opposing team's attack with a foul

Curious video from ItalyAmateur coach stops opposing team's attack with a foul

Only 16 Bundesliga minutes. Why is Bayern's €50 million purchase only sitting on the bench?

Only 16 Bundesliga minutesWhy is Bayern's €50 million purchase only sitting on the bench?

Kosovo stars suspended. Huge fuss about ex-FCB player Zhegrova and two teammates

Kosovo stars suspendedHuge fuss about ex-FCB player Zhegrova and two teammates

FCB legend Frei leaves through the back door. Other club legends had to leave so beautifully and unpleasantly

FCB legend Frei leaves through the back doorOther club legends had to leave so beautifully and unpleasantly

With bare fists - and a gun. Referee and club president come to blows in Argentina

With bare fists - and a gunReferee and club president come to blows in Argentina