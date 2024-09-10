The six men who blackmailed Paul Pogba - including his brother Mathias - have to stand trial. Picture: Keystone

In an extortion affair involving football world champion Paul Pogba, the French judiciary is initiating criminal proceedings against his brother Mathias and five old acquaintances of the two.

SDA

Two investigating judges decided on Tuesday to bring the six men to trial after a two-year investigation.

The accused are alleged to have attempted to extort 13 million euros from the footballer. To this end, five of the suspects allegedly held Pogba temporarily against his will in March 2022. They are facing charges of extortion and deprivation of liberty. Pogba's brother is accused of attempted extortion.

Paul Pogba became world champion with France in 2018. He has been under contract with Italian record champions Juventus Turin since the summer of 2023. He has been banned from training and playing for four years for doping since September 2023.

SDA