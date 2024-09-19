Granit Xhaka also wants to cause a sensation with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Keystone

As the first round draws to a close, Granit Xhaka and Bayer Leverkusen, along with Philipp Köhn, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo, will also be playing in the new Champions League with Monaco on Thursday.

German champions Leverkusen, with midfield engine Granit Xhaka, host Feyenoord Rotterdam at 18:45. Monaco, with their Swiss back three so far this season, welcome YB's next opponents FC Barcelona at 9.00 pm.

Xhaka (with Basel, Mönchengladbach and Arsenal) and Zakaria (Mönchengladbach, Juventus and Chelsea) as well as Embolo (Basel, Schalke and Gladbach) and Köhn (Salzburg) have already played in the Champions League. Their clubs and the format are new. The group stage with three opponents and first and second legs no longer exists. Instead, the teams compete against each other in a league format and play for a place in the knockout phase.

Xhaka wants to make a splash with Leverkusen in Europe's most important club competition after last season's magnificent season with the championship, cup win and Europa League final. "The biggest and best players want to play in the Champions League - and we're in it," says the Swiss national team captain happily. Xhaka is also looking forward to his debut in Rotterdam's De Kuip cauldron: "I've never played in Rotterdam myself, but I've heard a lot about it from other players. We're looking forward to an incredible atmosphere and an opponent who will give us nothing."

Monaco with good memories

Monaco and FC Barcelona have already faced each other this summer. In the friendly match for the so-called Joan Gamper Trophy, Barcelona's traditional season opener against an invited opponent, the Monegasques prevailed 3-0 a month ago.

However, the two games cannot be compared, emphasized Monaco coach Adi Hütter: "Since then, Barcelona have won all five league games with ease. However, we are also in good form, had a very good start and also have a lot of quality in the team." Monaco have ten points in Ligue 1 after four games. Köhn only conceded a goal in the 1-1 draw against Lens with a penalty in the 94th minute.

