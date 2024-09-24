Lucerne's espionage campaign in St.Gallen caused a stir last week. FCSG's next opponent today, Tuesday, is FC Zurich. Their coach admits that he has also engaged in espionage.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen were "spied on" by FC Lucerne in training last week - and then lost the game 2:3 at the weekend.

Today, Tuesday, FCSG wants to react to the defeat. The league leaders from Zurich are the guests at Kybunpark. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 8.30 pm.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz talks about the Lucerne spying operation ahead of the game and admits: "I did it too." Show more

Last Thursday, FCL coach Mario Frick sent his son Yanik to the FC St.Gallen training ground. He was told to make video recordings and find out which players were training and which were not. "That's part of a professional opponent analysis," Frick defends the curious action to blue Sport and says it was also about creating confusion.

The Lucerne coach does not want to talk about espionage. "It was a public training session. Watching is a better word," he says. Whatever the case, the campaign was a success. Lucerne won the duel in St.Gallen on Saturday 3:2.

FCSG have the chance to respond tonight. FC Zurich are the guests in eastern Switzerland (20:30 live on blue Sport) and want to extend their lead in the table with a win. It is not known whether a Zurich spy has turned up at the St.Gallen training ground in the run-up to the match.

Moniz: "Quite normal, even if it's forbidden"

However, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz could certainly be expected to make an unannounced visit. After all, he has admitted that he himself has already been on a spying mission. Moniz spoke openly about the topic at a press conference. "In European Cup games, you train in the stadium the day before the game. And you know full well that the opponent is watching you. Even if it's officially forbidden. That's completely normal," he says.

"I did that myself when I was at HSV," laughs the 60-year-old. "I had to hide in the arena." Everything has to be done for success. Watching the opponent very closely is also part of this. Moniz: "Sometimes you have to push yourself to the limit."

The FCZ coach has already proven this season that he does not shy away from unconventional measures to achieve success. So far, the plan has worked, Zurich is still unbeaten and top of the table. Will the next win follow on Tuesday evening in St. Gallen?

