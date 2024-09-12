Christoph Daum was one of Germany's most successful football coaches. The funeral service takes place three weeks after his death. Many celebrities bid farewell - in a special place.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three weeks after the death of Christoph Daum, numerous celebrities and fans bid farewell to the coaching legend at the Cologne stadium.

Former Daum protégé Pierre Littbarski gives an emotional speech and says: "I have lost three people at once: my favorite coach, an extraordinary person and my friend Christoph." Show more

Many celebrities from the world of football and thousands of fans bid farewell to Christoph Daum. His former clubs 1. FC Köln, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen held the funeral service for the long-time coach, who died on August 24 at the age of 70 following a serious bout of cancer, at the 1. FC Köln stadium. "His uniqueness opened hearts and doors. He was one of the most dazzling personalities in German football. We will not forget him," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf.

In addition to the DFB President, delegations from various clubs also attended, as well as Daum's close friend, Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir, Reiner Calmund, Rudi Völler, VfB board member Alexander Wehrle, former manager Michael Meier and many former Daum protégés. These included former world champions Thomas Hässler and Pierre Littbarski.

Littbarski with emotional words

"I have lost three people at once: my favorite coach, an extraordinary person and my friend Christoph. Thank you for letting me be in your life. I love you," said a visibly moved Littbarski in his speech.

The funeral service with several speakers and live music, at which some private pictures of Daum and his family were also shown, was deliberately held in the Cologne stadium, "where Christoph was at home, on the pitch, on the green pitch", according to the organizers. As a coach, he celebrated numerous successes with clubs such as FC, Stuttgart, Leverkusen, Fenerbahce, Besiktas Istanbul and Austria Vienna.

The father of four children became German champion (1992 with Stuttgart), Turkish champion three times (1995, 2004, 2005), Turkish cup winner (1994) and won the double in Austria (2003). Daum was even under contract twice as head coach at Cologne, and the city became home to the Zwickau native. He not only celebrated many victories at the FC stadium, but also married his second wife Angelica in the center circle in 2007. On Thursday, there was a huge picture of him there with the inscription "Mach et joot, Christoph".

