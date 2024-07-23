Hakan Yakin once had to watch his team go down against Fenerbahce. Picture: IMAGO/Geisser

Last season, Hakan Yakin and Istanbulspor were well on their way to scoring against Fenerbahce Istanbul before his team completely fell apart within a few minutes. That doesn't have to happen to Lugano today.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Lugano face Fenerbahce Istanbul in the 2nd round of the Champions League qualifiers. Hakan Yakin knows the top club very well from his time as coach at Istanbulspor.

"On paper, Lugano has no chance," Yakin told blue Sport. Fenerbahce have invested a lot of money in new players.

If Lugano want to survive the qualifying round, one thing is clear for Yakin: they have to win their home game on Tuesday evening. "Because the away game in Istanbul will be a completely different game." Show more

Hakan Yakin is currently spending the last day of his vacation in Belek in southern Turkey. The ex-Nati star laughs when blue Sport asks him about his memories of Fenerbahce Istanbul last season. "We scored the 1:1 after just over half an hour. We almost beat Fener," says the former Istanbulspor coach. He doesn't necessarily want to be reminded of the fact that his team conceded 4 (!) goals within 12 minutes after the 1:1.

Now Fener are even better than last season, says Yakin. "On paper, Lugano has no chance: Fenerbahce is the clear favorite against Lugano. They have invested a lot of money in new players."

However, this is also an opportunity for Mattia Croci-Torti's team, says Yakin. "Fener have a lot of new players and haven't played a serious match yet. They first have to find their feet. That's the chance for the Luganesi, they're well-rehearsed and have already played one serious match."

The second leg in Istanbul will be "hell"

The Turks also still have to get used to their new coach José Mourinho. "What's on his business card is impressive. He is a world star."

Yakin is convinced: "If Lugano want to create a sensation and progress against Fener, they have to win the home game. Because the away game in Istanbul will be a completely different game to the one in front of 6,000 fans in Thun. It will be hell. Some of the Lugano players are going to be born because of the loud fans."

