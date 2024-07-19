Lausanne want to finish in the top six, with new sporting director Henchoz the most notable addition. Coach Magnin talks to blue Sport about his ex-Nati buddy and his coveted top talents.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin talks to blue Sport about his coveted trio of Pafundi, Sanches and Bernède, who are still around. "I'm not naive. But I think they like it here and that they don't want to leave unless they get a top offer."

Magnin has nothing but praise for his new sporting director and former national team colleague Stéphane Henchoz: "It quickly became clear that Stéph was the right person. In terms of his skills and his humanity." Show more

Ludovic Magnin, the Super League kicks off again in a few days' time. Are you also surprised that your top players like Sanches, Pafundi and Bernède are still there?

Ludovic Magnin: Not surprised. Because I know that the market hasn't really taken off yet and that there's a chance that one or two players will leave us in the next few weeks.

Are you counting on this trio for the season?

I'm not naive. But I think they like it in Lausanne and that they won't want to leave if they don't receive a top offer. The players are stepping on the gas and will be on the pitch for the opener against Basel.

Has Lausanne prepared for departures? Or is that even possible?

We always try to prepare for departures and have players in mind. But at the end of the day, the Swiss league starts the season so much earlier than other leagues that it's very difficult. In football, things often turn out the way they weren't planned. It is difficult to anticipate.

The club management set the final round as the goal for the season. Realistic, isn't it?

Our president has set the course. The top 6 is our goal. I think that's logical in terms of continuity. After promotion, the goal was to stay in the league, now it's the final round. This goal is achievable with the current team I have at my disposal. But we are aware that eight or nine other teams have the same goal.

The new strong Lausanne duo: sporting director Henchoz and coach Magnin. KEYSTONE

How important is it for you that Stéphane Henchoz has been appointed as head of sport?

This is a decisive step. When big clubs like ManCity or Real Madrid have a head of sport, it means that it makes perfect sense. It was always clear that we wanted a head of sport in the Super League. It has now taken a little longer than we wanted. It was important that the new man was the right one.

Why is Henchoz the right man?

It was clear to me from day one that Stéph had to be the top candidate. I know him. He knows football inside out, having played at the highest level, having been a scout and also a coach. He has experienced everything himself. Then there's his aura, his personality. Stéph has a clear opinion and always says what he thinks. We're similar in that respect.

Henchoz and Magnin in national team training in February 2005 with national team assistant Michel Pont. KEYSTONE

What was it like working with him in the first few weeks?

From day one, Stéph did everything for me off the pitch. He supported me. He is a great relief for me and a great help. It quickly became clear that he was the right person. In terms of his skills and his humanity.