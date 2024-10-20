  1. Residential Customers
Return to YB? Pirmin Schwegler: "There were always talks with Spycher"

Luca Betschart

20.10.2024

Pirmin Schwegler played for Young Boys for one season almost 20 years ago. In blue Sport's Super League studio, the 37-year-old reveals that there have been talks about a possible return.

20.10.2024, 11:30

20.10.2024, 13:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pirmin Schwegler made 41 appearances for Young Boys as a player and has apparently already discussed a return to the club after the end of his career.
  • When asked about the YB rumors in blue Sport's Super League studio, Schwegler confirmed that there have been talks.
In the 2005/06 season, Pirmin Schwegler made 41 appearances for Young Boys, scoring one goal and providing three assists. He then gained a foothold in the Bundesliga, where he moved to Frankfurt Eintracht in 2009 and met Christoph Spycher.

Spycher is now a co-owner at YB - and apparently one reason why Schwegler was already considering a return to Bern. According to rumors, there were talks before Steve von Bergen took over the position of sporting director from Spycher.

Farewell to the basement. Benito on YB's liberating blow:

Farewell to the basementBenito on YB's liberating blow: "We have room to breathe again"

"I played with Wuschu (Christoph Spycher) in Frankfurt. There have been talks ever since," says Schwegler when asked about the rumors. The 37-year-old does not reveal any more. Schwegler was most recently director of professional football at Hoffenheim before his contract was terminated by mutual agreement at the end of July.

