Pirmin Schwegler in Frankfurt and Alex Frei at Osnabrück - the two blue Sport experts have recently been linked with new jobs in Germany. They give their views in the Europa League studio.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alex Frei and Pirmin Schwegler have been part of the blue Sport team of experts since mid-September and will be analyzing the Europa League games together on Thursday.

Both have been in the headlines recently and have been linked with possible jobs in Germany. In the studio, presenter Manu Rothmund talks to the duo about the rumors. Show more

Alex Frei and Pirmin Schwegler have been part of blue Sport's team of experts since mid-September. The two will analyze the Europa League evening on Thursday alongside presenter Manuel Rothmund, who will also address the latest rumors in the studio.

According to media reports, Alex Frei is said to have been considered as coach of VfL Osnabrück in Germany's third division after Uwe Koschinat had to vacate his position following a poor start to the season. "If that had been the case, Philipp Kaufmann would have called me directly as sporting director," replied Frei and clarified: "I was able to quickly refute that because it would not have been an option for me." On Wednesday, Osnabrück then presented another face, Pit Reimers, as Koschinat's successor.

Pirmin Schwegler's possible transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt is still a hot rumor. The 37-year-old is set to return to the club for which he played a total of 141 games between 2009 and 2014 as technical director. "There are talks. But they have been going on for many years because I have been associated with this beautiful club for many years," said Schwegler, who until recently worked as Director of Professional Football at Hoffenheim before his contract was terminated by mutual agreement at the end of July.

