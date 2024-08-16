In the first main round of the Swiss Cup, the Super League teams will once again be playing the amateur clubs - in the picture, Basel's Dominik Schmid at FC Saint-Blaise last year. Keystone

The 100th edition of the men's Swiss Cup will be launched with the first main round from Friday to Sunday. The division into regional groups offers some amateur clubs attractive draws.

SDA

First division side Wettswil-Bonstetten, now with coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, will host FC Winterthur for the second time in a row after last year's narrow 2-0 draw. Interregional second-division side Zug 94 will take on FC Zurich, while second-division sides Regensdorf and Subingen will face Grasshoppers and FC Basel respectively.

In French-speaking Switzerland, FC Bernex-Confignon (2nd interregional league) drew lots with defending champions Servette, FC Champel with Lausanne-Sport, Delémont (Promotion League) with Sion and Dardania Lausanne (2nd division) with Yverdon Sport Super League.

For Young Boys, the route to the final in their own stadium first leads via second-division side Printse-Nendaz, while Lucerne and St. Gallen must travel to Ticino to face FC Mendrisio (1st division) and Malcantone (2nd division interregional) respectively.

The Swiss Football Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary with some special features, such as a specially designed Cup ball and Cup logo. "For 100 years, the Swiss Cup has touched people in our country, big and small, young and old. This is unique sporting history," said SFA President Dominique Blanc. It is a great pleasure and fills him with pride that the SFA "can celebrate 100 years of passionate public festivals, priceless and overwhelming emotions and unforgettable football stories with all fans, clubs, partners and members".

SDA