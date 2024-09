Real star Kylian Mbappé is injured in the game against Alaves. Picture: Keystone

Real Madrid will probably have to do without Kylian Mbappé for some time. The 25-year-old Frenchman suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh during the 3-2 home win against Alaves on Tuesday.

SDA

The Spanish champions announced the diagnosis, but not the exact time of absence. However, the striker is likely to miss at least Sunday's derby against Atlético Madrid. According to Spanish media reports, there is even the threat of a three-week break.

SDA