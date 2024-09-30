Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Von

Champions League on blue Sport Watch all Champions League matches live on blue Sport - click here for the overview.

You can follow all matches live in the ticker on blue News. For the top matches, you can see the best scenes on video almost in real time so that you really don't miss anything.

The summaries of all matches can be seen on blue News no later than half an hour after the end of the match - click here to go directly to the Champions League page Show more

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen pick up a point in the eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich. Xhaka set up the 1:0 in the 31st minute with a short pass to Andrich, who hammered the ball into the goal. Eight minutes later, Pavlovic equalized the score with an even better strike. The result did not change after that, although Bayern Munich were clearly superior on the pitch and Leverkusen concentrated primarily on defending. The two top teams continue their Champions League campaign during the week - Leverkusen host AC Milan on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich visit Aston Villa on Wednesday. blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said after the game: "Greg has saved us many games. If anyone has credit with us, it's Gregor." What happened? Dortmund got off to a false start at home to Bochum and were 2-0 down after just 21 minutes, with Kobel's second goal coming from a bad pass. Dortmund then showed morale and defeated Bochum 4-2 a week after the 5-1 defeat in Stuttgart. On Tuesday, BVB will face Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League, who beat Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in the first round. BVB also celebrated a victory on matchday 1 - Kobel put in an outstanding performance in a 3-0 win away at Brugge.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Without the injured Jonas Omlin, Gladbach won 1:0 at home against Union Berlin.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The winning goal for the Foals, with Elvedi playing in central defense, was scored by Czech substitute Tomas Cvancara in the 76th minute of stoppage time. Coach Gerardo Seoane had a golden touch.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Augsburg were outplayed away at RB Leipzig and lost 4-0. Vargas was unable to make an impact and was substituted in the 58th minute immediately after Leipzig's fourth goal.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

For the first time this season, the captain Silvan Widmer is in the starting eleven. He was substituted by former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen in the 75th minute with the score at 0:1. Heidenheim then scored to make it 2-0.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder makes it into the starting eleven for the second time this season. Against Wolfsburg, he created Stuttgart's first good chance in the 4th minute. After that, the set-piece specialist didn't make much of an impact until his substitution in the 71st minute. Stuttgart's Deniz Undav then scored in the 7th minute of stoppage time to make it 2:2. VfB will host Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on blue Sport at 18:45.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured for Stuttgart.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger plays at left back in the back three in the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda makes his starting eleven debut for Frankfurt in the 4-2 away win against Holstein Kiel. The 21-year-old started in defensive midfield and was cautioned in the 35th minute. He was substituted at the break with the score at 1:1.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus sits on the bench in the 3-0 home defeat against newly promoted St. Pauli.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi also misses out in Freiburg's defeat.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Ex-FCSG coach Peter Zeidler did not play Noah Loosli in the 4-2 defeat against Dortmund. The 27-year-old has only played in the 1st Cup round this season before the Bundesliga opener against Jahn Regensburg. There they suffered a bitter 0:1 defeat, in which Loosli played through.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, dropping points in the Premier League for the second game in a row. As always this season, Akanji played the full distance. Perhaps the Swiss will be given a rest on Tuesday in the Champions League away to Slovan Bratislava (9pm live on blue Sport), as Pep Guardiola's team should be able to cope without Akanji in this game.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär also plays the full distance against Manchester City and does his job more or less with aplomb. He was already on the scoresheet in the 26th minute and received a yellow card for tripping.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

The 35-year-old stood between the posts as usual in the 3-2 away win against Udinese Calcio. He was not at fault for the goals conceded. The Champions League continues for Sommer and Co. on Tuesday. Inter host Red Star Belgrade (9pm live on blue Sport).

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor, who has been unlucky this season anyway, was missing from the 3-0 home win over Lecce due to muscular problems. Milan face Leverkusen away in the Champions League on Tuesday (9pm) and are already under increased pressure following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on matchday 1.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler is shown a yellow card for a foul in the very first minute. Nevertheless, he played in central midfield in the 1-1 draw against Udinese. Bologna continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday and the task couldn't be much more difficult. The Italians face Liverpool away from home (9pm live on blue Sport).

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer is also in the starting eleven and does a decent job until his substitution in the 68th minute. Bologna only conceded the goal in the 90th minute.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Dan Ndoye, a third Swiss international, was in the starting eleven and immediately after the break he set up the interim 1:0. From the 51st minute onwards, Bologna were outnumbered, which meant that a lot of defensive work was required. Ndoye was then substituted in the 84th minute. Freuler was the only Swiss player on the pitch for the 1:1 draw.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted in the 85th minute of the draw against Fiorentina.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma host bottom side Cagliari Calcio on Monday evening.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez played the full distance for the first time since his move to Betis Sevilla in Sunday's 1-0 win over Espanyol Barcelona. The left-back makes a good trap.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

The 27-year-old missed the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao due to a muscle injury.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert plays in defensive midfield against Mallorca. After conceding the second goal, frustration sets in and shortly afterwards Cömert picks up a yellow card for pushing too hard. Real Valladolid scored to make it 2-1, but the goal came too late - Cömert and Co. remained in a relegation place, while Mallorca were top of the table after matchday 8.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Like Bologna, Monaco also have three Swiss players in the starting eleven. Köhn makes all the saves he can and is delighted with the 2-1 win over Montpellier. Monaco have 16 points after 6 rounds - the same number as leaders PSG.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

On matchday 6, Zakaria, who pulls the strings in defensive midfield and captains Monaco in their excellent start to the season, receives a yellow card for the first time this season.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

In the first four rounds and even in the 2:1 win against Barcelona in the Champions League, Embolo is plagued by bad luck, coupled with a bit of incompetence. The previous weekend, Adi Hütter gave Embolo a lesson and left him on the bench.

He was back in the starting eleven against Montpellier (2:1) and repaid his faith with two assists - Embolo's first goals of the season. And, of course, he is also promoting his own cause ahead of the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb (Wednesday, 9pm live on blue Sport).

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is substituted in the 83rd minute against Racing Strasbourg, when the score is 0:1 and it stays that way. For Marseille, who previously led the table on equal points with PSG and Monaco, this is their first defeat in round 6.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro makes it 1-0 against Olympique Lyon in the 14th minute. In the end, they lost 2-1 despite the strong performance of the Swiss. Toulouse are currently in fourth-last place.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

The 22-year-old played in central defense in the 2-1 defeat against Monaco.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès is once again on the bench for Montpellier.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Fernandes was substituted in the 62nd minute of the 3-0 defeat against Auxerre. There were no more goals after that. Stade Brest face RB Salzburg away in the Champions League on Tuesday (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Le Havre Ruben Londja

The 18-year-old has never been in the professional squad since joining Le Havre from Lausanne. As a result, he has only played three competitive games this season, one for Le Havre's U19s and two for the Swiss U19 national team, where he scored both goals in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine on September 6.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni was substituted against Gil Vicente in the 67th minute and scored around ten minutes later to make it 3-1. Benfica Lisbon eventually won 5-1. It was his first goal in his fourth appearance for Benfica. So far, the 23-year-old international striker has only ever come off the bench at his new club. Perhaps Amdouni will get his first start in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday (live on blue Sport).

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba scored in the 88th minute against NEC Nijmegen to make the final score 1:1. The right-back reacted quickest to a rebound and pushed the ball over the line from close range. Feyenoord face Girona away in the Champions League on Wednesday (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso is set in the defensive midfield at Fortuna Sittard. After four defeats in a row, he and his team finally picked up a point away at Sparta Rotterdam (1-1). Fosso was substituted in the 84th minute, but the result remained the same.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah was substituted in the 60th minute of the 2-0 win against Botev Vratsa. The league leaders scored no more goals after that.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari is not used in the 1-1 draw away at RSC Charleroi. On Wednesday, Bruges will face Sturm Graz away in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to make it 1-1, but in the end Standard Liège suffered a 2-1 defeat against KVC Westerlo.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent celebrated a commanding 3-0 win against OH Leuven, with Surdez setting up the second goal. The 22-year-old attacker is a key player for the third-placed team in the Jupiler Pro League and has already set up five goals and scored one himself in nine league games.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

The 29-year-old played until the 86th minute in the 3:1 win against Viborg FF. The move to Denmark pays off, as Mbabu finally gets plenty of minutes again. During the week, he played in the 1:1 draw against Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

AEK win 2-0 against traditional club Panathinaikos and defend top spot in the table. Zuber watches from the bench.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich is out injured for a long time. Without their defensive boss, Sturm Graz win 2:1 away at BW Linz and remain top of the table. Sturm Graz play Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday (9pm live on blue Sport).

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

The 21-year-old was not in the squad for RB Salzburg's 2-0 win over Austria Vienna. During the week he was substituted 25 minutes before the end in the 4-0 win in the 2nd Cup round against Wiener Viktoria.

BW Linz Silvan Wallner

Wallner was substituted against Sturm Graz at the break with the score at 1:1. The 22-year-old defender, who played eight games for FCZ at the start of the season (4 Super League, 4 Conference League qualifiers), still has to prove himself at his new club.

Relegated Lorient celebrated a 3-0 win against Ajaccio and are third in the table after seven rounds. As usual, Mvogo stands between the posts.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim played at left-back in the 2-2 draw against Paderborn. He is cautioned in the 81st minute.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Silvan Hefti does not make his first appearance for HSV after one partial and four starting appearances in the 6th round.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi was substituted in the 71st minute of the draw against Jahn Regensburg.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is substituted in the 86th minute of the 4-4 draw against Cologne. There are no more goals after his substitution.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

The 21-year-old former Lucerne player (11 games in the 1st team) is not in the squad.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

After Schalke's 3:5 defeat against Darmstadt 98, Schalke win 2:1 against Preussen Münster under their new coach. Gantenbein is missing through injury.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

The 20-year-old is still out injured. Thanks to the 3-1 win against Eintracht Braunschweig, Ulm moved up the table and gained a little breathing space in the relegation battle.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey is ineffective for once and is substituted in the 75th minute of the 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers. He is replaced by ex-Lugano player Žan Celar.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

In the 3-0 win against Coventry City, Schmidt is substituted in the 83rd minute for ex-FCZ attacker and 1-0 goalscorer Wilfried Gnonto.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

The 30-year-old missed the 3-2 away win against Derby County through injury. Four weeks ago, he shared pictures and videos on Instagram of a wedding he was attending and wrote: "Life lately ☀️❤️ every injury has its own positive story 🩼 Now back to work and fully focused on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible 💪🏼🙌🏼". Let's hope the comeback works out soon.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is not in the squad for the 4-1 win over Cardiff City.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Maren Haile-Selassie is missing for the 1-1 draw against Toronto. According to the football portal "transfermarkt", he has been granted "special leave". It was not initially possible to find out exactly what was behind this.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

Arigoni was substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 0:1.

St. Louis City Roman Bürki

As usual, Bürki leads St. Louis as captain. His team wins 3-1 against Sporting Kansas City.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Frei makes all the saves in the 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic only sits on the bench in the 4-3 win against FK IMT Belgrade.

Greenville (3rd division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Lausanne-educated Lyam MacKinnon turned 25 on Wednesday. On his birthday, Greenville's top scorer gives a lengthy interview to blue Sport and talks about his former teammates such as Dan Ndyoe, Andi Zeqiri and Cameron Puertas, to name but a few, as well as his future. He also makes it clear that he would carefully consider any offers from Switzerland. First, however, he and his team are aiming to win the championship, which ends in November.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

The 25-year-old prepares the interim 2:0 against NL Varazdin. He was substituted in the 66th minute, after which the visitors managed to score the equalizer.

SH Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

The 30-year-old top scorer (22 games, 15 goals/3 assists) failed to score in the 1-0 away win against Qingdao Hainiu. They remain two points behind Shanghai Port, who were also victorious.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang Yang also celebrated a victory. The 29-year-old played in defensive midfield in the 3-2 win against Zhejiang Professional. It was the second win in a row for bottom-placed Nantong Zhiyun and an encouraging sign in the fight against relegation. They are now just three points away from the drop zone.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

In the 1-1 draw against HFX Wanderers, Ruben del Campo Ferreira played in the two-man attack. The top scorer remains pale for once.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

In the leaders' 1-0 defeat against ACSM Poli Iasi, Van der Werff sat on the bench as usual since his free transfer from Paderborn to Cluj. He played his only game for Universitatea Cluj so far in the 4th Cup round, in which his team lost 1-0 to lower-ranked Metalul Buzau.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

The game against Cruzeiro ends 1-1, Dominguez follows the match from the bench.

Al Wasl Haris Seferovic

On Monday, Seferovic and Al Wasl will face Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia in the Asian Champions League.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas, who Lyam MacKinnon raved about in an interview with blue Sport, won 1-0 against Al-Ahli on Friday. The only scorer was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who converted a penalty shortly before the break. The gap to league leaders Al-Hilal is five points after five rounds. Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have just one point more to their name than Puertas and Co.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors, who are floundering in mid-table, lost 2-0 away at CA Belgrano de Córdoba, with Blondel still missing through injury.

Without a club Josip Drmic

Drmic is still without a club. Twelve weeks ago, he posted a video on Instagram, accompanied by music, in which he shows off his skills. He writes 24/7 and adds a football emoji behind it. It almost looks like a job application video, but apparently nothing has materialized yet.