  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Salary waiver for FCB Shaqiri: "I could have earned a lot more"

Luca Betschart

20.8.2024

When Xherdan Shaqiri recently terminated his contract with Chicago, the 32-year-old said he was courted by several clubs. But Shaqiri only wants FCB - and forgoes wages to return.

20.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Xherdan Shaqiri is back at FCB and spoke publicly about his transfer for the first time at a media conference on Tuesday.
  • As the 32-year-old reveals, there were other interested parties in addition to FCB who have made significantly more attractive offers from a financial point of view.
  • However, Shaqiri is happy to accept a loss of salary for FCB and says: "It's not just about the financial aspect, but about the heart."
Show more

Six months earlier than planned, Xherdan Shaqiri is terminating his contract with Chicago Fire and has therefore been on the transfer market on a free transfer for around a week. This immediately attracts interested parties for the 125-time Swiss international.

"I had several offers from different countries. Especially when it came out that I had terminated my contract and was on a free transfer, a lot of people got in touch," said Shaqiri at a media conference on Tuesday. But the interest is one-sided. "I blocked everything because I was relatively far along with FC Basel - and I only wanted FC Basel," said the returnee.

Back in Basel. Shaqiri:

Back in BaselShaqiri: "I wanted to keep it a secret for as long as possible"

"It's about the heart"

Shaqiri also makes no secret of the fact that he had much more attractive financial offers on the table. "In England, they pay a lot more in terms of salary. Now also in the Championship (second-highest division, ed.). You can well imagine that I would definitely have earned a lot more."

But that's not the point for the magic dwarf. "I knew from the start that we would come to an agreement. It's not just about the finances, but about the heart. From that point of view, I was very relaxed and knew that it wouldn't be a problem," says Shaqiri. Head of sport Daniel Stucki confirms: "The talks were very positive right from the start. There was a lot of openness. When we saw roughly what they had in mind in the initial talks, we knew that we could have a say."

How much Shaqiri earns in Basel remains a secret, however. Even if it was different in the USA, where salary transparency prevails. "Unfortunately, it's different in Switzerland than in America," says Shaqiri with a grin. "In America, everything is public. So it's more difficult here to know when, how, what and where. And I think that's a good thing."

More Super League

Injured in cup game. YB new signing Pfeiffer out for weeks

Injured in cup gameYB new signing Pfeiffer out for weeks

Riemann wants to return to professional training. Peter Zeidler's Bochum sued by former regular goalie

Riemann wants to return to professional trainingPeter Zeidler's Bochum sued by former regular goalie

Test match in Munich. GC get the snub from Bayern - and the fans celebrate Goretzka

Test match in MunichGC get the snub from Bayern - and the fans celebrate Goretzka

Because she plays for Switzerland. Xhemaili receives hate comments and fights back

Because she plays for SwitzerlandXhemaili receives hate comments and fights back

Changing of the guard in the Nati goal. Zubi warns Kobel:

Changing of the guard in the Nati goalZubi warns Kobel: "He's in pole position, but ..."