FCB coach Fabio Celestini ran Xherdan Shaqiri over 90 minutes for the second time on Sunday. Celestini raves about his player. Meanwhile, Shaqiri enjoys the freedom he gets from the coach.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated a 2:1 victory with FC Basel against FC St.Gallen. He was on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Shaqiri after the game: "I'm already moving much better."

Fabio Celestini also emphasizes that he sees a better Shaqiri every day. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri is finding his feet more and more at FC Basel. In the 2:1 win against FC St.Gallen, the returnee was on the pitch for full time for the second time this season.

Shaqiri smiles when asked about this fact by blue Sport and says: "I'm already moving much better, from game to game." He feels good and hopes to score a goal as soon as possible.

Shaqiri likes the fact that Fabio Celestini gives him a lot of freedom in attack. "That's the best way I can help the team." Celestini himself is of course also convinced of this: "You don't have to give Shaq any instructions so that he knows where to go." There is a clear plan with Shaqiri, but he can move freely within this plan.

Celestini: "Every ball Shaqiri plays makes sense"

"I see a better Shaqiri every day," says Celestini. The coach is "absolutely satisfied" with his player. After the match against FCSG, Celestini goes into raptures: "Every ball he plays makes sense. Every position he runs into makes sense. He never loses the ball and has a lot of experience and quality. Shaqiri is doing a great job."

It's obviously not just Shaqiri who is doing a great job, but the whole of FCB. Basel are showing a completely different face than in the previous season. After ten games, FC Basel are in fifth place with 16 points - a year earlier they had eight. The same as 11th place.

Next Saturday, FCB will face the team at the bottom of the league. FC Winterthur will welcome Shaqiri and Co. to the Schützenwiese.