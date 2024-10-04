Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Plays through in the 1:0 win against Milan. As always, distributes the ball prudently and holds the defensive structure together. In the 60th minute he gets into a good shooting position, but shoots over. In the 82nd minute, Xhaka deflects a Milan shot onto his own crossbar.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

His team-mates do their job brilliantly in the 7:1 win against Celtic. Kobel is hardly challenged, but concedes the 1:1 in the ninth minute. Kobel has no chance.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Stuttgart's 1-1 draw at home to Sparta Prague only comes in the 84th minute and still has the 2-1 on its feet, but goalkeeper Peter Vindahl makes a strong save.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still missing for VfB due to his back injury.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

With Manchester City 3-0 up after an hour, Manuel Akanji was substituted after 61 minutes against Slovan Bratislava. Not because of a poor performance, but to rest him.

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Hardly challenged in the 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade. He saved the three shots on goal without any problems. Sommer once again proves his qualities with his foot.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Did not play in the 1-0 defeat against Leverkusen.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Plays a strong match with Bologna at Anfield Road. The Italians are the better team, miss chances galore and end up losing 2-0. Freuler is substituted in the 84th minute.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

One of the unlucky Bologna players. Is unlucky in the 28th minute when he misses the crossbar. A little later, in the 32nd minute, the ball hits the woodwork again, this time the post. Ndoye is off after 79 minutes.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

The third Bologna player had to start on the bench. Aebischer was substituted after 61 minutes.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

AC Monaco draw 2-2 with Dinamo Zagreb, with Köhn making his best save in the 45th minute against Bruno Petkovic.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria also played his part in Monaco picking up a point in Zagreb. The captain scored from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

The striker does little against Dinamo, which is why Embolo is substituted at half-time.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

His Stade Brest is the positive surprise of the Champions League campaign so far. The 4:0 away win against RB Salzburg was the second three-pointer in the second game. In Salzburg, Edimilson, who was deployed in defensive midfield, was substituted after 63 minutes.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Continues to miss out under new coach Pep Lijnders. Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in Salzburg's 4-0 defeat against Brest.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica win 4-0 against Atlético Madrid, who are usually strong defensively, thanks in part to Zeki Amdouni, who skillfully scores the penalty to make it 4-0.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba and Feyenoord win 3-2 against Girona, although the Spaniards played their part by scoring two own goals. Lotomba himself had the 4:2 on his head, but missed the chance.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Played in central midfield in Brugge's 1-0 win over Sturm Graz. It is the first match since his move from Lucerne to Belgium in which Jashari has played a full game.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich will miss Sturm Graz until further notice due to a capsule injury in his knee.

Europa League

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is substituted shortly before the end of the 3:1 away win against Besiktas Istanbul.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah came on in the 67th minute against Viktoria Pilsen with the score at 0-0, but was unable to prevent the game from ending goalless.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

FC Midtjylland win their second Europa League game against Maccabi Tel Aviv "away" (the game was played in Belgrade) with 2-0. Mbabu is in the starting eleven and is off after 67 minutes.

Conference League

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis lose 1-0 at Legia Warsaw in their Conference League opener, with Rodriguez on the bench for 90 minutes.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

The U21 international put in an impressive performance with Gent away to Chelsea, but the Belgians ultimately lose 4-2. Surdez, who has already scored six goals in nine league games, started and was substituted after 77 minutes.

Nati players (current line-up) at Swiss clubs

FC St. Gallen Christian Witzig

Christian Witzig was delighted to be called up to his first national team squad. The performance of his FC St. Gallen in the Conference League at Cercle Brugge was less enjoyable. The team from eastern Switzerland went down 2:6. Neo-Nati player Witzig can at least claim an assist.

BSC Young Boys Filip Ugrinic

Young Boys also suffered a bitter defeat. The Bernese lost 5-0 at FC Barcelona. Ugrinic was substituted in the 58th minute with the score at 4-0.

BSC Young Boys Joël Monteiro

Monteiro is allowed to play through in Barcelona, comes closest to scoring a YB goal, but has no luck either. In the 67th minute he misses the crossbar and in stoppage time the supposed consolation goal is disallowed.