Bastien Toma (r.) and Felix Mambimbi celebrate the third FCSG goal. KEYSTONE

St. Gallen make a successful debut in the European Cup. In the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League, the eastern Swiss won 4:1 against Tobol.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC St. Gallen have a much longer journey ahead of them next week when they travel to Kostanai in Kazakhstan to defend the lead they have built up at home. Against last year's "Basel terror" Tobol, the eastern Swiss also struggled at first. In the 28th minute, defender Albert Vallci deflected a shot into his own goal. However, coach Enrico Maassen's team found an answer before the break. Mihailo Stevanovic and Chadrac Akolo turned the game around between the 35th and 39th minute.

The hosts controlled the game in the second half, but were unable to create any scoring chances for a long time. Then came the 77th minute and substitute Felix Mambimbi set up Bastien Toma, who scored from an acute angle to make it 3:1. Deep into stoppage time, Vallci took revenge for the bitter own goal and headed home the final goal. As a result, St. Gallen go into the second leg on the national holiday with a comfortable lead

St. Gallen - Tobol Kostanai 4:1 (2:1)

11'383 spectators. - SR Harvey (IRL). - Goals: 28. Vallci (own goal) 0:1. 35. Stevanovic (Witzig) 1:1. 39. Akolo (Schmidt) 2:1. 77. Toma (Mambimbi) 3:1. 97. Vallci (Quintillà) 4:1.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Schmidt (58. Faber), Stanic, Vallci, Okoroji; Quintillà; Stevanovic (65. Mambimbi), Toma, Witzig (83. Ruiz); Geubbels (58. Möller), Akolo (65. Görtler).

Cautions: Mosiashvili (18), Asrankulov (45), Ededem (62), El Messaoudi (82), Chesnokov (85), Quintillà (89).