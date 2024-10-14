Midfielder Mihailo Stevanovic is staying with FC St. Gallen for the long term.
The 22-year-old Serbian junior international has extended his contract, which expires next summer, by a further four seasons. Stevanovic, who was born and raised in Switzerland, moved from FC Lucerne to eastern Switzerland in June last year.
"As a young player, Mihailo has proven his value to our team. He is a creative, technically gifted, courageous player and can be deployed flexibly in midfield. He is also a reflective type, accepts feedback and always tries to improve," Head of Sport Roger Stilz is quoted as saying in the press release.
SDA