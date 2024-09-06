U21 international Franck Surdez is disappointed, while the Albanians cheer in the background Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team suffers a setback in the European Championship qualifiers. Coach Sascha Stauch's team lost 2-1 to Albania in Lausanne.

SDA

In the 85th minute, Switzerland had a great chance to at least get a point and save their six-and-a-half-year unbeaten streak in home games. GC player Nikolas Muci stepped up to take a foul penalty, but was denied by the strong reaction of the Albanian goalkeeper.

The first defeat in the seventh game of the qualifying campaign had not been on the cards. In March, the Swiss had won 3:1 in Albania, and they also started the game better in Lausanne. Franck Surdez made it 1:0 for the home team in the 16th minute. However, the lead only lasted just under two minutes before Adrion Pajaziti equalized with Albania's first chance.

In the 69th minute, it was again Pajaziti, who had trained at Fulham, who got on the ball after a misplaced pass by the Swiss in the build-up play and put the visitors ahead with a long-range shot. The goal came in the middle of a period of pressure from the Swiss, who looked shocked and were unable to find a solution for a long time.

U21: Wir verlieren erstmals in der Euro-Quali. ❌



Nous perdons pour la première fois en qualification pour l'Euro.



Perdiamo per la prima volta nelle qualificazioni. pic.twitter.com/Yf4TMJUkAs — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) September 6, 2024

As a result, Switzerland lost the lead in the table to Romania with three rounds of qualifying remaining. The third-placed Finns are now just one point behind Switzerland. The Swiss continue on Tuesday in Podgorica, where they will once again be favorites against Montenegro and will need a win.

Telegram and table

Switzerland U21 - Albania U21 1:2 (1:1)

Lausanne. - SR Karaoglan (TUR). - Goals: 16 Surdez (Villiger) 1:0. 18 Pajaziti (Ismaili) 1:1. 69 Pajaziti 1:2.

Switzerland: Keller; Ottiger, Amenda, Hajdari, Wallner (88. Magnin); Jashari; Sanches (60. Muci), Dos Santos, Avdullahu (60. Matoshi), Surdez (71. Reichmuth); Villiger (71. Fink).

Remarks: 85. Lilo saves Muci's penalty.

Ranking: 1. Romania 7/16. 2. Switzerland 7/14. 3. Finland 7/13. 4. Albania 9/13. 5. Montenegro 7/7. 6. Armenia 9/2. - Switzerland's next match on September 10 away against Montenegro.

Mode: The group winners and top three runners-up from the nine groups qualify for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia, while the remaining six runners-up play a play-off for the last three places in the European Championship.

