The Swiss women's national team knows the test match opponents for the October camp. They are two top-class national teams.

On Friday, October 25, the team of national coach Pia Sundhage will play against Australia for the first time in Zurich. The encounter with last year's World Cup runners-up will be followed by a clash with France in Geneva on Tuesday, October 29.

The last two international matches of the year will be played in November and December. The opponent on Friday, November 29, is not yet known, while Switzerland will face European champions England in Sheffield on Tuesday, December 3.

