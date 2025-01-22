Remo Freuler (right) and Serhou Guirassy play rock, paper, scissors during a Champions League match. Picture: blue Sport

The Champions League once again offers pure spectacle on Tuesday evening. Here are five must-see moments from matchday 7.

Tobias Benz

Freuler wins rock, paper, scissors against Guirassy

The Champions League normally stands for top-class football at the very highest level. This actually requires maximum concentration. Not so for Bologna's Remo Freuler and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy; during the match between Bologna and Dortmund, the two calmly played rock, paper, scissors.

It's not exactly clear from the TV footage why. What is clear is that Freuler beats Guirassy with rock against scissors. The Swiss player is also the winner after 90 minutes.

Szczesny clears his own player - and concedes a goal

This is probably not how Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny imagined his Champions League comeback. In the 22nd minute, he gave away the lead in Lisbon by clearing teammate Balde and handing the ball to opponent Pavlidis on a silver platter.

Benfica goalie Trubin returns the favor with a slapstick block

Szczesny's opposite number Anatoliy Trubin did not fare much better in the crazy game in Lisbon. The Ukrainian launched the Catalan comeback with a slapstick interlude in a class of its own.

Kobel shines against Bologna with a strong reflex save

BVB lost 2-1 to Bologna, but Gregor Kobel saved his side from an equalizer with a remarkable reflex save.

Central defender amazes with dream volley

There are no Champions League evenings without spectacular dream goals. PSV defender Ryan Flamingo scored another one on Tuesday. In striker style, he volleyed the ball into the crossbar against Red Star Belgrade.

