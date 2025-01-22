  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

5 things you must have seen Szczesny blunders, Kobel hexes and Freuler plays rock, paper, scissors

Tobias Benz

22.1.2025

Remo Freuler (right) and Serhou Guirassy play rock, paper, scissors during a Champions League match.
Remo Freuler (right) and Serhou Guirassy play rock, paper, scissors during a Champions League match.
Picture: blue Sport

The Champions League once again offers pure spectacle on Tuesday evening. Here are five must-see moments from matchday 7.

22.01.2025, 09:00

Freuler wins rock, paper, scissors against Guirassy

The Champions League normally stands for top-class football at the very highest level. This actually requires maximum concentration. Not so for Bologna's Remo Freuler and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy; during the match between Bologna and Dortmund, the two calmly played rock, paper, scissors.

It's not exactly clear from the TV footage why. What is clear is that Freuler beats Guirassy with rock against scissors. The Swiss player is also the winner after 90 minutes.

Szczesny clears his own player - and concedes a goal

This is probably not how Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny imagined his Champions League comeback. In the 22nd minute, he gave away the lead in Lisbon by clearing teammate Balde and handing the ball to opponent Pavlidis on a silver platter.

Benfica goalie Trubin returns the favor with a slapstick block

Szczesny's opposite number Anatoliy Trubin did not fare much better in the crazy game in Lisbon. The Ukrainian launched the Catalan comeback with a slapstick interlude in a class of its own.

Kobel shines against Bologna with a strong reflex save

BVB lost 2-1 to Bologna, but Gregor Kobel saved his side from an equalizer with a remarkable reflex save.

Central defender amazes with dream volley

There are no Champions League evenings without spectacular dream goals. PSV defender Ryan Flamingo scored another one on Tuesday. In striker style, he volleyed the ball into the crossbar against Red Star Belgrade.

All games, all goals. Barça win for the history books ++ Atlético beat Leverkusen ++ Goal for Rieder

All games, all goalsBarça win for the history books ++ Atlético beat Leverkusen ++ Goal for Rieder

More sports videos

More football

"That could well be the case"Marco Streller fuels rumors of Xhaka transfer to Real Madrid

After Von Ballmoos' demotion. Zubi:

After Von Ballmoos' demotionZubi: "YB didn't solve the goalkeeping situation well"

Spectacle against Benfica. Reif on the Barça show:

Spectacle against BenficaReif on the Barça show: "Pep Guardiola jumps out of the window"

Challenge League. Points deduction against Bellinzona confirmed

Challenge LeaguePoints deduction against Bellinzona confirmed

Visiting Celtic Glasgow. Young Boys' last European Cup trip for the time being

Visiting Celtic GlasgowYoung Boys' last European Cup trip for the time being