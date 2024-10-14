Nati coach Murat Yakin expects a tougher approach from his players again. Keystone

Three games, zero points. The Nati have their backs to the wall in the Nations League. A win is needed against Denmark on Tuesday. Murat Yakin promises before the game: "We want to be more aggressive again."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the false start in the Nations League, Switzerland face Denmark at home in St.Gallen on Tuesday.

If the Nati want to stay in League A, a win is almost a must.

At Monday's press conference, Nati coach Murat Yakin talks about individual discussions with his players, a possible change of system and the heated final duel against the Danes. Show more

Murat Yakin on ...

... the analysis of the 2-0 defeat in Serbia:

"We used the day today to have individual discussions. That was important. We analyzed the game and talked about the fact that we made too many mistakes in defence and weren't efficient enough in attack. We don't want to make excuses, we want to be self-critical and not blame the referee, the pitch or anywhere else. We weren't aggressive enough either, and we want to bring back the necessary toughness against Denmark. We have something to make up for."

... the upheaval in the national team:

"We've lost a lot of experience. Now younger players have been able to gain their first experience. It's a process that doesn't end after five or ten international matches. In the Nations League, we can also give younger players a chance. We can only measure ourselves against the big opponents. That's why we're looking forward to this game against Denmark. They have a tough approach, but they also find playful solutions. Our players can only grow from this."

... the heated first duel against the Danes in September:

"We have to look to the future and focus on tomorrow's game. They did it cleverly in September. We lacked that emotion and aggression in the last few games. We want to be able to influence the referee with the way we play and not by complaining or not playing the ball out. That was certainly an unfair action (by the Danes in the game in Copenhagen, ed.)."

... the rematch against Denmark on Tuesday:

"I don't want to talk about a rematch, we just want to have fun playing football and are allowed to play for results sometimes. So we don't have to say that it didn't work out because of this and that."

... possible changes to the system (3-4-3):

"We have another training session today and then we'll come up with an idea for tomorrow's game. So far we've had a good starting phase in all our games. We can always change something during the game. Now would be a good time to change the system. But we won't decide until tomorrow."

... Possible surprises in the starting eleven:

"Maybe there will be a surprise tomorrow, why not? We have selected the team so that we are prepared for both games and are flexible in our system. There should always be organization in defence and attack."