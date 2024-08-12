Bayern star Harry Kane wears the captain's armband for the first time. Imago

Harry Kane finally wins a trophy. But the Bayern star has no intention of accepting the trophy. What was going on at the Visit Malta Cup?

Harry Kane wins 3:2 with Bayern Munich against his former club Tottenham and wins the first title of the season.

Because Kane doesn't want to accept the trophy, he hands in his captain's armband before the ceremony.

Apparently the Englishman did not want to celebrate with a trophy at his old place of work, partly out of respect for the fans. Show more

Winning the Visit Malta Cup was certainly not Bayern's biggest goal of the season. And yet it feels good to lift a trophy again after a title-less season. Of course, it's also a nice thing for Harry Kane, especially as he seems to have a title curse on him.

In the final at his old club Tottenham, he came on in the 80th minute and was handed the captain's armband by Joshua Kimmich. It was the first time he had ever captained the record champions. However, he was unable to make much of a contribution on the way to the 3:2 victory.

But as captain, he has the honor of receiving the trophy. Respectively. Because Kane is obviously not in the mood for that and so the captain's armband goes back to Kimmich, but in the end it is Manuel Neuer who lifts the trophy.

Manuel Neuer is only too happy to receive the trophy. Imago

But what was going on? Apparently Kane, who was the face of Tottenham for years, didn't want to lift the trophy out of respect for the fans. He is celebrated by many online as a "legend".

Harry Kane refused the armband before the celebrations against Spurs, so he didn’t have to lift the trophy against his former club 🤍pic.twitter.com/BHePHAGJ8V — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 10, 2024

Kane was greeted loudly and joyfully by the fans when he came on as a substitute, and after the game the superstar chatted with former teammates. Kane and Eric Dier, who also transferred from Tottenham to Bayern, were officially honored before the game. "We've never had the opportunity to say goodbye to two players who have made such a significant contribution to our club in recent years. We have done just that," explained Spurs.

It was also a pretty emotional Saturday night for Kane: "It was strange. I'm used to having a home game here. It's strange arriving here in a different shirt and going into the visitors' dressing room. But it was great to see the fans and the players and everyone again. It was nice to be back home. It all happened so quickly last year, so this was a nice way to say thank you."

The real title hunt begins for Bayern on Friday. The record champions face SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) in the DFB Cup before the championship begins the following week.